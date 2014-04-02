Apr 2 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Wednesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 77,323.09 million rupees Open interest* : 728,621 Total Traded Quantity : 1,244,018 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 28-Apr-14 82.9925 83.0000 82.6300 82.9250 41318 3782.30 45653 7951 EURINR 28-May-14 83.3825 83.4275 83.0700 83.3700 3815 197.55 2373 439 EURINR 26-Jun-14 83.8000 83.8500 83.6700 83.7800 288 17.76 212 22 EURINR 28-Jul-14 84.0000 84.4250 84.0000 84.1800 91 5.30 63 10 GBPINR 28-Apr-14 100.1000 100.2600 99.7000 100.1250 21530 3537.93 35401 7147 GBPINR 28-May-14 100.4925 100.8000 100.2775 100.6975 1951 185.29 1844 441 GBPINR 26-Jun-14 101.0000 101.3500 100.7525 101.2400 372 30.40 301 45 GBPINR 28-Jul-14 101.0000 101.9000 101.0000 101.8950 35 0.41 4 3 GBPINR 26-Sep-14 102.7525 102.9100 102.7500 102.9100 100 6.89 67 16 JPYINR 28-Apr-14 57.8025 58.1200 57.7500 58.0550 8607 1089.44 18815 4226 JPYINR 28-May-14 58.5000 58.5000 58.0700 58.3825 939 67.57 1161 292 JPYINR 26-Jun-14 58.8000 58.9500 58.4400 58.7100 137 16.54 282 27 USDINR 28-Apr-14 60.1800 60.2175 59.9450 60.1775 487255 65620.81 1092283 53337 USDINR 28-May-14 60.5500 60.5525 60.2850 60.5100 84874 1828.77 30278 2232 USDINR 26-Jun-14 60.8400 60.8800 60.6350 60.8475 27830 392.73 6466 360 USDINR 28-Jul-14 61.2250 61.2400 60.9800 61.2150 17196 152.32 2494 163 USDINR 26-Aug-14 61.4725 61.5375 61.3000 61.5225 10470 216.74 3529 105 USDINR 26-Sep-14 61.7075 61.8600 61.6025 61.8300 3962 52.71 854 46 USDINR 29-Oct-14 62.0000 62.2000 61.9000 62.2000 1866 45.26 730 26 USDINR 26-Nov-14 62.4500 62.6000 62.4000 62.6000 1925 10.43 167 7 USDINR 29-Dec-14 62.9525 62.9600 62.7500 62.8925 1520 20.66 329 12 USDINR 28-Jan-15 63.1800 63.4000 63.1000 63.4000 2026 12.07 191 12 USDINR 25-Feb-15 63.6500 63.7800 63.3000 63.6000 9655 10.68 168 20 USDINR 27-Mar-15 63.8800 64.1000 63.3000 64.1000 859 22.54 353 14 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)