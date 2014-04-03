Apr 3 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Thursday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 70,971.57 million rupees Open interest* : 717,404 Total Traded Quantity : 1,131,640 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 28-Apr-14 82.8975 83.3675 82.7800 83.2250 40444 3621.43 43555 7538 EURINR 28-May-14 83.2525 83.7875 83.2100 83.6550 4120 177.62 2124 404 EURINR 26-Jun-14 83.6700 84.2100 83.6700 84.0400 355 7.56 90 20 GBPINR 28-Apr-14 100.1100 100.6600 100.0400 100.3500 18790 3758.13 37425 7642 GBPINR 28-May-14 100.7500 101.2100 100.6075 100.9325 2134 88.66 878 295 GBPINR 26-Jun-14 101.4500 101.7900 101.4500 101.5000 405 11.58 114 29 GBPINR 28-Jul-14 102.0000 102.3000 101.7500 101.7500 29 1.43 14 5 GBPINR 25-Feb-15 104.7000 105.0000 104.7000 105.0000 0 0.21 2 2 JPYINR 28-Apr-14 57.9350 58.3650 57.8650 58.2875 8924 1000.06 17187 4172 JPYINR 28-May-14 58.2250 58.6800 58.2000 58.6150 935 12.87 220 79 JPYINR 26-Jun-14 58.9000 58.9700 58.9000 58.9700 142 0.53 9 4 USDINR 28-Apr-14 60.0800 60.6075 60.0800 60.5375 467305 59005.26 976140 48774 USDINR 28-May-14 60.5500 60.9300 60.5175 60.8600 93018 2308.80 37974 2171 USDINR 26-Jun-14 60.9025 61.2800 60.8725 61.2200 30016 675.30 11040 528 USDINR 28-Jul-14 61.2200 61.6300 61.2150 61.5725 17392 114.51 1862 126 USDINR 26-Aug-14 61.6700 61.9100 61.6700 61.8775 10711 58.53 947 39 USDINR 26-Sep-14 61.9100 62.2500 61.9100 62.2325 4654 83.29 1340 47 USDINR 29-Oct-14 62.3500 62.5700 62.3500 62.5700 1917 3.56 57 7 USDINR 26-Nov-14 62.7500 62.9400 62.7500 62.9400 2036 7.17 114 7 USDINR 29-Dec-14 63.2000 63.3000 63.2000 63.3000 1520 0.13 2 2 USDINR 28-Jan-15 63.6400 63.6400 63.6400 63.6400 2036 0.64 10 1 USDINR 25-Feb-15 63.9475 64.0350 63.7000 63.7025 9655 33.14 518 11 USDINR 27-Mar-15 64.2125 64.3000 64.1725 64.3000 866 1.16 18 7 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)