Apr 4 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Friday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 62,770.86 million rupees Open interest* : 745,765 Total Traded Quantity : 998,796 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 28-Apr-14 82.9025 83.2200 82.7725 82.8200 40956 3470.37 41830 7443 EURINR 28-May-14 83.5200 83.6100 83.2200 83.2550 4623 331.43 3976 619 EURINR 26-Jun-14 83.9400 84.0100 83.7500 83.8300 332 4.53 54 19 GBPINR 28-Apr-14 100.5225 100.6225 100.1250 100.1850 21233 3065.23 30533 6457 GBPINR 28-May-14 100.9000 101.1600 100.7100 100.7375 1836 115.01 1140 243 GBPINR 26-Jun-14 101.8000 101.8000 101.3325 101.3500 406 3.55 35 13 GBPINR 28-Jul-14 102.2500 102.2500 101.9500 101.9500 29 0.41 4 4 JPYINR 28-Apr-14 58.3725 58.4750 58.1425 58.1825 8203 913.50 15665 3330 JPYINR 28-May-14 58.7575 58.8050 58.4875 58.5150 956 22.33 381 85 USDINR 28-Apr-14 60.6150 60.7050 60.4050 60.4425 481585 51276.86 846785 45386 USDINR 28-May-14 60.9500 61.0375 60.7600 60.7925 105747 2588.05 42514 2230 USDINR 26-Jun-14 61.3050 61.3850 61.1200 61.1450 30709 304.37 4969 237 USDINR 28-Jul-14 61.6725 61.7500 61.4800 61.5100 18105 240.61 3906 162 USDINR 26-Aug-14 61.9925 62.0600 61.7925 61.8175 12502 387.31 6254 144 USDINR 26-Sep-14 62.3500 62.3800 62.2000 62.2000 4779 14.89 239 12 USDINR 29-Oct-14 62.5000 62.7000 62.5000 62.6400 2063 14.61 233 11 USDINR 26-Nov-14 62.8000 62.9800 62.5975 62.9800 2046 0.69 11 4 USDINR 25-Feb-15 64.2000 64.2000 63.8500 63.8500 9655 17.12 267 10 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)