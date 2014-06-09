Jun 9 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Monday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 52,857.69 million rupees Open interest* : 1,267,258 Total Traded Quantity : 855,262 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 26-Jun-14 80.7225 80.9000 80.5625 80.7800 74222 3844.50 47614 6430 EURINR 28-Jul-14 81.1675 81.2800 80.9975 81.1525 12372 239.01 2945 362 EURINR 26-Aug-14 81.3600 81.5500 81.3600 81.4000 1471 2.77 34 9 GBPINR 26-Jun-14 99.6100 99.7575 99.2550 99.6800 61133 2673.72 26869 5297 GBPINR 28-Jul-14 99.9100 100.2300 99.7675 100.1525 12493 133.90 1339 305 GBPINR 26-Aug-14 100.4750 100.6900 100.3600 100.6900 545 10.84 108 12 GBPINR 26-Sep-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 101.1000 176 10.09 100 5 JPYINR 26-Jun-14 57.7050 57.9650 57.6000 57.9275 9344 1052.07 18206 2935 JPYINR 28-Jul-14 57.9475 58.2500 57.9375 58.2125 2304 17.67 304 82 USDINR 26-Jun-14 59.1250 59.3100 59.0350 59.2850 744016 41087.03 694285 35991 USDINR 28-Jul-14 59.5000 59.5900 59.3275 59.5700 190329 2745.08 46153 2416 USDINR 26-Aug-14 60.1500 60.6200 59.6100 59.8625 65748 477.77 7991 293 USDINR 26-Sep-14 60.1200 60.2125 59.9600 60.2025 35956 282.21 4697 180 USDINR 29-Oct-14 60.2200 60.5200 60.2200 60.5100 26257 55.53 919 46 USDINR 26-Nov-14 60.5600 60.8400 60.5600 60.8225 11696 176.06 2895 148 USDINR 29-Dec-14 60.8000 61.2575 60.7000 61.1100 5823 24.40 401 33 USDINR 25-Feb-15 61.7500 61.7500 61.7000 61.7000 9713 0.25 4 4 USDINR 27-Mar-15 61.9000 61.9800 61.8750 61.9800 2159 1.36 22 5 USDINR 28-Apr-15 61.7500 62.2500 61.7500 62.2500 1268 8.54 138 18 USDINR 27-May-15 62.0000 62.7175 62.0000 62.6950 233 14.90 238 29 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)