Jun 10 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Tuesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 54,053.33 million rupees Open interest* : 1,267,320 Total Traded Quantity : 852,427 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 26-Jun-14 80.7025 80.9125 80.3900 80.4250 71248 5110.29 63333 8174 EURINR 28-Jul-14 81.0825 81.2900 80.7800 80.8200 13053 262.06 3235 518 EURINR 26-Aug-14 81.7975 81.7975 81.2400 81.2400 1464 0.98 12 8 GBPINR 26-Jun-14 99.6200 100.0525 99.6050 99.6725 57826 4611.66 46183 7962 GBPINR 28-Jul-14 100.2900 100.5475 100.1250 100.1750 13404 263.83 2630 464 GBPINR 26-Aug-14 100.8925 100.9800 100.6800 100.6800 547 1.31 13 11 GBPINR 26-Sep-14 101.0000 101.0000 101.0000 101.0000 177 0.10 1 1 JPYINR 26-Jun-14 58.0550 58.2325 58.0025 58.0450 9704 908.76 15633 3114 JPYINR 28-Jul-14 58.4025 58.5200 58.2850 58.3425 2481 32.31 553 141 USDINR 26-Jun-14 59.3125 59.5000 59.3025 59.3675 730215 39629.69 666901 37143 USDINR 28-Jul-14 59.6125 59.7775 59.6050 59.6575 202656 2321.15 38874 1791 USDINR 26-Aug-14 59.9100 60.0750 59.9100 59.9525 66479 289.81 4829 245 USDINR 26-Sep-14 60.2850 60.3900 60.2450 60.2700 36390 171.24 2838 131 USDINR 29-Oct-14 60.5200 60.7025 60.5200 60.6025 27539 279.90 4614 150 USDINR 26-Nov-14 60.9050 61.0325 60.8900 60.9100 11621 135.73 2226 108 USDINR 29-Dec-14 61.1525 61.3000 61.1500 61.1900 5852 5.02 82 13 USDINR 28-Jan-15 61.5800 61.5800 61.5000 61.5000 2870 0.18 3 3 USDINR 25-Feb-15 61.8500 61.8500 61.7000 61.7250 9713 0.19 3 3 USDINR 27-Mar-15 62.0000 62.2000 62.0000 62.1250 2167 0.99 16 8 USDINR 28-Apr-15 62.4475 62.4500 62.4475 62.4500 1265 0.62 10 2 USDINR 27-May-15 62.5000 62.8500 62.5000 62.8000 649 27.51 438 38 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)