Jun 11 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National
Stock Exchange on Wednesday.
Summary:
Total Traded Value : 45,790.98 million rupees
Open interest* : 1,271,937
Total Traded Quantity : 731,882
Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of
Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades
---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------
EURINR 26-Jun-14 80.4100 80.6500 80.3750 80.5675 70885 3807.79 47301 6993
EURINR 28-Jul-14 80.9175 81.0525 80.7700 80.9250 14422 237.25 2933 399
EURINR 26-Aug-14 81.4000 81.4000 81.2700 81.2700 1430 3.66 45 6
EURINR 26-Sep-14 81.6225 81.7300 81.6000 81.7300 76 0.73 9 4
GBPINR 26-Jun-14 99.5775 99.8625 99.5375 99.8000 57602 2862.49 28703 6105
GBPINR 28-Jul-14 100.1850 100.3600 100.0750 100.2925 14071 146.41 1461 352
GBPINR 26-Aug-14 100.7500 100.7500 100.7100 100.7100 549 0.71 7 3
GBPINR 26-Sep-14 101.0000 101.1000 101.0000 101.1000 179 0.20 2 2
GBPINR 29-Oct-14 101.3500 101.3500 101.3500 101.3500 25 0.10 1 1
JPYINR 26-Jun-14 58.1400 58.4175 58.1025 58.3500 9713 934.49 16048 2865
JPYINR 28-Jul-14 58.4575 58.7000 58.4150 58.6500 2672 32.95 563 141
USDINR 26-Jun-14 59.4000 59.5200 59.3700 59.4550 718379 34504.52 580405 29436
USDINR 28-Jul-14 59.6925 59.7950 59.6500 59.7350 210622 2102.12 35193 1546
USDINR 26-Aug-14 60.0300 60.0775 59.9400 60.0225 71439 775.26 12917 368
USDINR 26-Sep-14 60.3425 60.4100 60.2600 60.3400 37119 164.00 2719 100
USDINR 29-Oct-14 60.6450 60.7000 60.5700 60.6425 27493 127.30 2100 87
USDINR 26-Nov-14 60.9800 60.9800 60.9000 60.9550 12288 51.69 848 31
USDINR 29-Dec-14 61.1650 61.2675 61.1650 61.2600 5872 1.65 27 7
USDINR 28-Jan-15 61.5775 61.6000 61.4500 61.5250 2870 0.25 4 4
USDINR 25-Feb-15 61.9675 61.9675 61.7350 61.8400 9713 4.64 75 8
USDINR 27-Mar-15 62.2000 62.2500 62.1600 62.2075 2172 0.75 12 4
USDINR 28-Apr-15 62.4975 62.5525 62.4000 62.5050 1265 1.50 24 7
USDINR 27-May-15 62.9000 62.9300 62.7675 62.9150 1081 30.51 485 26
# in million rupees
* Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours.
Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month.
SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India
