Jun 11 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Wednesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 45,790.98 million rupees Open interest* : 1,271,937 Total Traded Quantity : 731,882 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 26-Jun-14 80.4100 80.6500 80.3750 80.5675 70885 3807.79 47301 6993 EURINR 28-Jul-14 80.9175 81.0525 80.7700 80.9250 14422 237.25 2933 399 EURINR 26-Aug-14 81.4000 81.4000 81.2700 81.2700 1430 3.66 45 6 EURINR 26-Sep-14 81.6225 81.7300 81.6000 81.7300 76 0.73 9 4 GBPINR 26-Jun-14 99.5775 99.8625 99.5375 99.8000 57602 2862.49 28703 6105 GBPINR 28-Jul-14 100.1850 100.3600 100.0750 100.2925 14071 146.41 1461 352 GBPINR 26-Aug-14 100.7500 100.7500 100.7100 100.7100 549 0.71 7 3 GBPINR 26-Sep-14 101.0000 101.1000 101.0000 101.1000 179 0.20 2 2 GBPINR 29-Oct-14 101.3500 101.3500 101.3500 101.3500 25 0.10 1 1 JPYINR 26-Jun-14 58.1400 58.4175 58.1025 58.3500 9713 934.49 16048 2865 JPYINR 28-Jul-14 58.4575 58.7000 58.4150 58.6500 2672 32.95 563 141 USDINR 26-Jun-14 59.4000 59.5200 59.3700 59.4550 718379 34504.52 580405 29436 USDINR 28-Jul-14 59.6925 59.7950 59.6500 59.7350 210622 2102.12 35193 1546 USDINR 26-Aug-14 60.0300 60.0775 59.9400 60.0225 71439 775.26 12917 368 USDINR 26-Sep-14 60.3425 60.4100 60.2600 60.3400 37119 164.00 2719 100 USDINR 29-Oct-14 60.6450 60.7000 60.5700 60.6425 27493 127.30 2100 87 USDINR 26-Nov-14 60.9800 60.9800 60.9000 60.9550 12288 51.69 848 31 USDINR 29-Dec-14 61.1650 61.2675 61.1650 61.2600 5872 1.65 27 7 USDINR 28-Jan-15 61.5775 61.6000 61.4500 61.5250 2870 0.25 4 4 USDINR 25-Feb-15 61.9675 61.9675 61.7350 61.8400 9713 4.64 75 8 USDINR 27-Mar-15 62.2000 62.2500 62.1600 62.2075 2172 0.75 12 4 USDINR 28-Apr-15 62.4975 62.5525 62.4000 62.5050 1265 1.50 24 7 USDINR 27-May-15 62.9000 62.9300 62.7675 62.9150 1081 30.51 485 26 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)