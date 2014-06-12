Jun 12 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Thursday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 42,293.29 million rupees Open interest* : 1,247,911 Total Traded Quantity : 674,535 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 26-Jun-14 80.5650 80.5900 80.2475 80.3075 65606 3866.92 48079 6300 EURINR 28-Jul-14 81.0000 81.0000 80.6675 80.7075 14116 245.19 3034 274 GBPINR 26-Jun-14 99.8925 100.0700 99.8250 99.8875 59304 2686.73 26881 5268 GBPINR 28-Jul-14 100.3625 100.5675 100.3300 100.3850 14578 109.59 1091 313 GBPINR 26-Aug-14 100.8500 101.0000 100.8000 100.8600 555 2.12 21 13 GBPINR 26-Sep-14 101.2500 101.5000 101.1650 101.5000 188 0.91 9 4 GBPINR 29-Oct-14 101.6500 101.9000 101.6500 101.9000 25 0.20 2 2 JPYINR 26-Jun-14 58.2600 58.3325 58.1500 58.1650 7154 787.64 13526 2422 JPYINR 28-Jul-14 58.5550 58.6100 58.4625 58.4800 2815 16.11 275 56 USDINR 26-Jun-14 59.6850 59.6850 59.3225 59.3525 691645 31701.33 533581 25775 USDINR 28-Jul-14 59.7075 59.7475 59.6000 59.6250 222619 2014.00 33741 1478 USDINR 26-Aug-14 60.0000 60.0250 59.9000 59.9075 73158 405.39 6758 260 USDINR 26-Sep-14 60.3375 60.3475 60.2200 60.2250 36298 148.22 2459 78 USDINR 29-Oct-14 60.6550 60.6600 60.5300 60.5325 27870 134.37 2217 95 USDINR 26-Nov-14 60.9300 60.9700 60.8200 60.8225 11607 149.65 2459 71 USDINR 29-Dec-14 61.2000 61.2500 61.1000 61.1000 6072 12.23 200 12 USDINR 25-Feb-15 61.8500 61.8500 61.8500 61.8500 9712 0.06 1 1 USDINR 27-Mar-15 62.1000 62.1000 62.1000 62.1000 2172 1.30 21 1 USDINR 28-Apr-15 62.9975 62.9975 62.6200 62.6200 1266 0.38 6 2 USDINR 27-May-15 62.7575 62.8975 62.7500 62.8150 1151 10.94 174 18 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)