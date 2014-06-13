Jun 13 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Friday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 105,130.8 million rupees Open interest* : 1,190,211 Total Traded Quantity : 1,659,650 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 26-Jun-14 80.4500 81.2300 80.4500 81.0750 55554 7352.88 90831 10654 EURINR 28-Jul-14 80.9925 81.6000 80.9600 81.4475 14697 465.49 5722 783 EURINR 26-Aug-14 81.3325 81.9000 81.3325 81.8775 1479 8.17 100 17 EURINR 26-Sep-14 82.2500 82.2550 82.2000 82.2000 112 4.19 51 8 GBPINR 26-Jun-14 100.4250 101.6200 100.4250 101.5450 53681 9210.19 91022 12372 GBPINR 28-Jul-14 101.0675 102.0900 101.0675 102.0325 16122 473.27 4653 925 GBPINR 26-Aug-14 101.5900 102.5500 101.5900 102.4800 754 21.64 212 47 GBPINR 26-Sep-14 101.9500 102.7950 101.9500 102.7950 257 7.29 71 22 GBPINR 29-Oct-14 102.2500 103.0000 102.2500 103.0000 47 2.37 23 8 JPYINR 26-Jun-14 58.3500 58.7775 58.3500 58.7500 7833 1121.20 19145 3280 JPYINR 28-Jul-14 58.7450 59.0675 58.7050 59.0425 2845 27.83 473 114 JPYINR 26-Aug-14 59.3800 59.3800 59.3800 59.3800 3 0.06 1 1 USDINR 26-Jun-14 59.4050 59.9275 59.3800 59.8925 629316 79488.39 1331757 54651 USDINR 28-Jul-14 59.6750 60.2000 59.6725 60.1525 231091 5283.87 88107 4260 USDINR 26-Aug-14 59.9725 60.4600 59.9700 60.4425 77531 742.27 12323 540 USDINR 26-Sep-14 60.3200 60.7700 60.3200 60.7300 35590 530.69 8758 269 USDINR 29-Oct-14 60.6300 61.0625 60.6250 61.0350 28046 195.30 3213 175 USDINR 26-Nov-14 60.9200 61.3300 60.9200 61.3200 11892 138.55 2267 100 USDINR 29-Dec-14 61.3500 61.5800 61.3500 61.5500 6223 19.78 322 15 USDINR 28-Jan-15 61.3125 61.8900 61.3125 61.6250 2949 4.93 80 13 USDINR 25-Feb-15 61.8500 61.9600 61.2000 61.9600 9716 5.05 82 7 USDINR 27-Mar-15 62.2600 62.2600 62.2600 62.2600 2182 0.62 10 1 USDINR 28-Apr-15 62.5900 62.9500 62.5250 62.9500 1080 14.71 235 13 USDINR 27-May-15 62.8600 63.1000 62.8600 63.1000 1211 12.09 192 18 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)