UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 25
April 25 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 18 points on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.2 percent ahead of the cash market open.
Jun 13 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Friday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 105,130.8 million rupees Open interest* : 1,190,211 Total Traded Quantity : 1,659,650 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 26-Jun-14 80.4500 81.2300 80.4500 81.0750 55554 7352.88 90831 10654 EURINR 28-Jul-14 80.9925 81.6000 80.9600 81.4475 14697 465.49 5722 783 EURINR 26-Aug-14 81.3325 81.9000 81.3325 81.8775 1479 8.17 100 17 EURINR 26-Sep-14 82.2500 82.2550 82.2000 82.2000 112 4.19 51 8 GBPINR 26-Jun-14 100.4250 101.6200 100.4250 101.5450 53681 9210.19 91022 12372 GBPINR 28-Jul-14 101.0675 102.0900 101.0675 102.0325 16122 473.27 4653 925 GBPINR 26-Aug-14 101.5900 102.5500 101.5900 102.4800 754 21.64 212 47 GBPINR 26-Sep-14 101.9500 102.7950 101.9500 102.7950 257 7.29 71 22 GBPINR 29-Oct-14 102.2500 103.0000 102.2500 103.0000 47 2.37 23 8 JPYINR 26-Jun-14 58.3500 58.7775 58.3500 58.7500 7833 1121.20 19145 3280 JPYINR 28-Jul-14 58.7450 59.0675 58.7050 59.0425 2845 27.83 473 114 JPYINR 26-Aug-14 59.3800 59.3800 59.3800 59.3800 3 0.06 1 1 USDINR 26-Jun-14 59.4050 59.9275 59.3800 59.8925 629316 79488.39 1331757 54651 USDINR 28-Jul-14 59.6750 60.2000 59.6725 60.1525 231091 5283.87 88107 4260 USDINR 26-Aug-14 59.9725 60.4600 59.9700 60.4425 77531 742.27 12323 540 USDINR 26-Sep-14 60.3200 60.7700 60.3200 60.7300 35590 530.69 8758 269 USDINR 29-Oct-14 60.6300 61.0625 60.6250 61.0350 28046 195.30 3213 175 USDINR 26-Nov-14 60.9200 61.3300 60.9200 61.3200 11892 138.55 2267 100 USDINR 29-Dec-14 61.3500 61.5800 61.3500 61.5500 6223 19.78 322 15 USDINR 28-Jan-15 61.3125 61.8900 61.3125 61.6250 2949 4.93 80 13 USDINR 25-Feb-15 61.8500 61.9600 61.2000 61.9600 9716 5.05 82 7 USDINR 27-Mar-15 62.2600 62.2600 62.2600 62.2600 2182 0.62 10 1 USDINR 28-Apr-15 62.5900 62.9500 62.5250 62.9500 1080 14.71 235 13 USDINR 27-May-15 62.8600 63.1000 62.8600 63.1000 1211 12.09 192 18 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
April 25 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 18 points on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.2 percent ahead of the cash market open.
(Fixes typographical error in lede) By Anusha Ravindranath April 25 Most emerging Asian currencies rose against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday as continued relief from the outcome of the first phase of French elections supported appetite for assets such as stocks and developing market foreign exchange. In Asia, ringgit and rupiah moved higher after they reopened following market holidays. The ringgit was the region's top gainer, hitting a five-month peak. The Taiwan dollar r