Jun 16 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Monday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 102,509.3 million rupees Open interest* : 1,177,210 Total Traded Quantity : 1,640,187 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 26-Jun-14 81.1400 81.7625 81.1400 81.6350 53228 4185.69 51347 7521 EURINR 28-Jul-14 81.7100 82.1500 81.6600 82.0325 14655 448.81 5478 684 EURINR 26-Aug-14 82.1000 82.4375 82.0800 82.3675 1706 35.50 432 41 GBPINR 26-Jun-14 101.7100 102.5825 101.7100 102.2825 49986 5484.42 53647 8883 GBPINR 28-Jul-14 102.1950 103.0150 102.1950 102.7100 16387 388.45 3784 897 GBPINR 26-Aug-14 102.5500 103.4000 102.5500 103.1125 922 26.71 259 60 GBPINR 26-Sep-14 103.7400 103.7500 103.7400 103.7500 259 0.21 2 2 GBPINR 29-Oct-14 103.7500 104.0000 103.7500 104.0000 52 0.52 5 5 JPYINR 26-Jun-14 58.7400 59.3300 58.7400 59.2100 8709 765.27 12935 2611 JPYINR 28-Jul-14 59.2000 59.6100 59.2000 59.5300 2938 35.60 599 160 USDINR 26-Jun-14 59.8550 60.4075 59.8550 60.2900 603251 79557.24 1321175 53603 USDINR 28-Jul-14 60.2500 60.6900 60.2175 60.5600 242411 6996.99 115649 5308 USDINR 26-Aug-14 60.5000 60.9500 60.4925 60.8050 81856 1789.11 29439 1098 USDINR 26-Sep-14 60.8800 61.2500 60.8800 61.0950 33099 1619.63 26512 692 USDINR 29-Oct-14 61.2525 61.5000 61.1825 61.3800 26943 735.65 11980 365 USDINR 26-Nov-14 61.4725 61.7850 61.4725 61.6800 12203 49.91 810 53 USDINR 29-Dec-14 61.7700 62.2800 61.7700 61.9600 6288 13.81 223 37 USDINR 28-Jan-15 62.3000 62.8775 62.3000 62.5900 3060 7.23 116 10 USDINR 25-Feb-15 62.4000 63.0000 62.1225 62.5500 9726 38.23 610 22 USDINR 27-Mar-15 63.0000 63.7000 62.6300 63.0450 2185 2.60 41 8 USDINR 28-Apr-15 63.0000 63.9000 63.0000 63.4050 1078 3.11 49 14 USDINR 27-May-15 63.2000 63.8975 63.2000 63.6450 6268 324.64 5095 98 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)