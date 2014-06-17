Jun 17 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Tuesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 117,417.91 million rupees Open interest* : 1,259,737 Total Traded Quantity : 1,865,258 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 26-Jun-14 81.9975 82.2400 81.5225 81.6900 51162 6232.07 76179 10694 EURINR 28-Jul-14 82.2975 82.6375 81.9500 82.0975 17218 864.99 10517 938 EURINR 26-Aug-14 82.9000 83.0550 82.3100 82.4900 1739 31.14 377 31 EURINR 26-Sep-14 83.2500 83.2500 82.7000 82.7000 113 0.25 3 3 GBPINR 26-Jun-14 102.5350 102.8400 101.8900 102.2200 43577 6471.26 63218 11212 GBPINR 28-Jul-14 102.9925 103.3050 102.4050 102.7275 17824 679.39 6602 1188 GBPINR 26-Aug-14 103.5500 103.7000 102.9500 103.1200 978 23.43 227 58 GBPINR 26-Sep-14 104.0000 104.0000 103.4100 103.4100 298 5.30 51 5 GBPINR 29-Oct-14 103.9100 103.9100 103.9100 103.9100 52 0.94 9 2 GBPINR 26-Nov-14 104.5300 104.5300 104.5300 104.5300 29 0.21 2 1 JPYINR 26-Jun-14 59.2400 59.4850 58.9075 59.0525 9032 1131.78 19136 3540 JPYINR 28-Jul-14 59.6725 59.7800 59.2200 59.3550 3015 56.00 942 200 USDINR 26-Jun-14 60.4000 60.6275 60.1025 60.2150 653582 90906.70 1506655 70945 USDINR 28-Jul-14 60.6925 60.8950 60.3925 60.4925 273578 8909.39 146959 6459 USDINR 26-Aug-14 61.0000 61.1400 60.6700 60.7625 84663 996.79 16369 810 USDINR 26-Sep-14 61.3400 61.4325 60.9575 61.0400 33240 483.29 7899 271 USDINR 29-Oct-14 61.3500 61.7300 61.2500 61.3050 27279 286.92 4672 175 USDINR 26-Nov-14 61.9500 62.0000 61.5200 61.5600 12923 217.19 3523 102 USDINR 29-Dec-14 62.2975 62.2975 61.8500 61.9025 6358 47.52 767 33 USDINR 28-Jan-15 62.5500 62.5500 62.4950 62.4950 3059 0.13 2 2 USDINR 25-Feb-15 62.7500 62.8000 62.5000 62.6500 9729 1.25 20 9 USDINR 27-Mar-15 63.1000 63.1000 63.1000 63.1000 2185 0.06 1 1 USDINR 28-Apr-15 63.5000 63.5000 63.3000 63.3000 1079 0.19 3 3 USDINR 27-May-15 63.9800 63.9800 63.5500 63.5600 7025 71.73 1125 55 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)