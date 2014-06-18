Jun 18 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Wednesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 122,564.33 million rupees Open interest* : 1,216,946 Total Traded Quantity : 1,948,834 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 26-Jun-14 81.8550 82.2425 81.5325 82.0875 50071 5644.43 68942 9928 EURINR 28-Jul-14 82.2075 82.6300 81.9425 82.4900 17453 276.64 3358 647 EURINR 26-Aug-14 82.3500 82.9000 82.3500 82.9000 1765 6.62 80 14 EURINR 26-Sep-14 83.3000 83.3000 83.3000 83.3000 115 0.17 2 1 GBPINR 26-Jun-14 102.4650 102.8025 102.0875 102.5375 41610 7346.72 71707 12700 GBPINR 28-Jul-14 103.0325 103.2650 102.5900 103.0250 18333 532.80 5175 1063 GBPINR 26-Aug-14 103.4500 103.7000 103.1500 103.4500 989 50.04 483 87 GBPINR 26-Sep-14 104.0000 104.1000 103.7500 103.7500 304 0.94 9 5 GBPINR 29-Oct-14 103.8000 103.8000 103.8000 103.8000 53 0.10 1 1 GBPINR 28-Apr-15 107.6000 107.6000 107.6000 107.6000 14 0.11 1 1 JPYINR 26-Jun-14 59.1075 59.3475 58.8400 59.2200 8783 1207.87 20438 4116 JPYINR 28-Jul-14 59.5150 59.6400 59.1475 59.5150 3433 45.37 763 230 JPYINR 26-Aug-14 59.5625 59.5725 59.5625 59.5725 27 1.55 26 3 USDINR 26-Jun-14 60.4025 60.6175 60.1875 60.4950 597772 99701.24 1650361 77121 USDINR 28-Jul-14 60.6000 60.8975 60.4750 60.7625 279514 5931.33 97736 5250 USDINR 26-Aug-14 60.9500 61.1600 60.7500 61.0550 89347 1170.78 19214 634 USDINR 26-Sep-14 61.2700 61.4350 61.0200 61.3300 36221 377.88 6179 250 USDINR 29-Oct-14 61.3300 61.8200 61.3300 61.6225 27516 114.03 1854 96 USDINR 26-Nov-14 61.6000 61.9950 61.6000 61.8925 13250 62.36 1008 40 USDINR 29-Dec-14 61.9800 62.3000 61.9800 62.3000 7396 76.99 1239 23 USDINR 28-Jan-15 62.4000 62.6500 62.4000 62.6500 3061 0.25 4 4 USDINR 25-Feb-15 62.9500 62.9500 62.9500 62.9500 9729 0.06 1 1 USDINR 27-Mar-15 63.2000 63.4000 63.2000 63.4000 2085 13.12 207 7 USDINR 28-Apr-15 63.3000 63.5000 63.3000 63.5000 1080 0.13 2 2 USDINR 27-May-15 63.6000 63.9550 63.6000 63.8500 7025 2.81 44 12 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)