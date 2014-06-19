Jun 19 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Thursday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 117,571.93 million rupees Open interest* : 1,201,417 Total Traded Quantity : 1,883,975 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 26-Jun-14 81.7900 82.0800 81.4275 81.9925 49113 5333.71 65246 9649 EURINR 28-Jul-14 82.0725 82.4900 81.8500 82.3500 19130 445.13 5411 833 EURINR 26-Aug-14 81.7000 82.8000 81.7000 82.8000 1777 1.49 18 9 GBPINR 26-Jun-14 102.3200 102.5050 101.8400 102.4175 39864 5651.88 55319 10829 GBPINR 28-Jul-14 102.7500 103.0100 102.3700 102.9100 22553 1151.03 11209 1613 GBPINR 26-Aug-14 103.1000 103.4300 102.8800 103.3875 1094 24.77 240 59 GBPINR 26-Sep-14 103.5000 103.7000 103.3500 103.7000 308 0.41 4 4 GBPINR 29-Oct-14 103.8000 103.8000 103.8000 103.8000 56 0.31 3 1 JPYINR 26-Jun-14 58.9900 59.1950 58.7875 59.0800 9280 963.08 16322 3492 JPYINR 28-Jul-14 59.3200 59.4850 59.1000 59.4225 3684 45.74 772 183 JPYINR 26-Aug-14 59.5000 59.7000 59.5000 59.7000 61 2.20 37 9 USDINR 26-Jun-14 60.1000 60.2200 59.9150 60.1700 566065 93812.38 1561558 72187 USDINR 28-Jul-14 60.4975 60.5100 60.2000 60.4575 291650 8790.05 145620 7164 USDINR 26-Aug-14 60.7100 60.7900 60.4750 60.7200 90729 1020.28 16820 755 USDINR 26-Sep-14 60.9050 61.0700 60.7675 61.0150 37081 240.53 3947 204 USDINR 29-Oct-14 61.2400 61.3500 61.0625 61.2750 27498 57.92 946 89 USDINR 26-Nov-14 61.5250 61.6500 61.3675 61.5675 13189 28.24 459 47 USDINR 29-Dec-14 62.0000 62.0000 61.7000 61.9300 7389 0.56 9 4 USDINR 28-Jan-15 62.2500 63.0000 62.1250 62.5625 3061 0.19 3 3 USDINR 25-Feb-15 62.5500 62.5500 62.5175 62.5175 9729 0.13 2 2 USDINR 28-Apr-15 63.3000 63.3000 63.3000 63.3000 1080 0.06 1 1 USDINR 27-May-15 63.0000 63.5025 63.0000 63.5025 7026 1.84 29 5 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)