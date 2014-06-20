Jun 20 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Friday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 80,611.86 million rupees Open interest* : 1,164,893 Total Traded Quantity : 1,267,718 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 26-Jun-14 82.1000 82.3050 81.8125 81.8500 45733 4797.15 58452 8707 EURINR 28-Jul-14 82.5375 82.7200 82.2425 82.2650 20664 553.48 6711 869 EURINR 26-Aug-14 83.0000 83.0500 82.7000 82.6850 1902 48.76 588 56 GBPINR 26-Jun-14 102.6150 102.9800 102.5025 102.6200 39253 5854.77 56956 9534 GBPINR 28-Jul-14 103.1475 103.4725 103.0575 103.1000 24131 688.84 6670 1013 GBPINR 26-Aug-14 103.6000 103.9000 103.5500 103.5825 1165 18.68 180 58 GBPINR 29-Oct-14 104.0000 104.5000 104.0000 104.0500 58 0.42 4 4 JPYINR 26-Jun-14 59.1650 59.3475 58.9775 59.0125 9514 973.32 16457 3163 JPYINR 28-Jul-14 59.4950 59.6500 59.3075 59.3350 3690 42.71 717 155 JPYINR 26-Aug-14 59.7800 59.8800 59.7800 59.8800 62 0.12 2 2 USDINR 26-Jun-14 60.2100 60.4150 60.1800 60.2400 526016 60044.43 995881 48549 USDINR 28-Jul-14 60.5325 60.7050 60.4825 60.5275 304186 6636.40 109519 4573 USDINR 26-Aug-14 60.8100 60.9750 60.7625 60.8150 91590 533.89 8771 434 USDINR 26-Sep-14 61.0850 61.2600 61.0650 61.1100 37420 183.96 3007 166 USDINR 29-Oct-14 61.3700 61.5475 61.3475 61.3975 27973 129.73 2110 93 USDINR 26-Nov-14 61.7500 61.8300 61.6500 61.7000 13599 79.77 1293 70 USDINR 29-Dec-14 61.9900 62.0700 61.8525 61.9600 7391 0.87 14 4 USDINR 27-Mar-15 63.5500 63.5500 62.9700 62.9700 2112 3.47 55 8 USDINR 28-Apr-15 63.2500 63.3000 63.2500 63.3000 1105 1.64 26 2 USDINR 27-May-15 63.0000 63.7950 63.0000 63.7500 7329 19.44 305 14 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)