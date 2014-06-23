Jun 23 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Monday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 108,659.0 million rupees Open interest* : 1,363,135 Total Traded Quantity : 1,730,861 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 26-Jun-14 81.9450 82.0400 81.7650 81.8800 41291 6332.65 77308 8026 EURINR 28-Jul-14 82.3550 82.4975 82.2500 82.3425 23563 934.96 11351 1108 EURINR 26-Aug-14 82.7000 82.9350 82.6575 82.7225 3468 160.72 1941 71 EURINR 26-Sep-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 83.3000 115 0.25 3 1 GBPINR 26-Jun-14 102.5800 102.7800 102.4775 102.5850 36814 3884.32 37850 6497 GBPINR 28-Jul-14 103.0900 103.3000 102.9875 103.1075 27812 1059.66 10272 1577 GBPINR 26-Aug-14 103.4825 103.8500 103.4825 103.6500 1751 92.53 892 130 GBPINR 26-Sep-14 104.0000 104.2500 103.8000 103.8000 315 0.83 8 4 GBPINR 29-Oct-14 104.5000 104.5000 104.5000 104.5000 59 0.10 1 1 JPYINR 26-Jun-14 59.0700 59.2950 59.0125 59.2125 8593 791.41 13374 2399 JPYINR 28-Jul-14 59.3775 59.6500 59.3625 59.5925 4183 104.68 1759 425 JPYINR 26-Aug-14 59.7775 59.8150 59.7775 59.8150 78 2.15 36 3 USDINR 26-Jun-14 60.2025 60.3600 60.1650 60.2950 466100 55703.95 924318 38147 USDINR 28-Jul-14 60.4925 60.7200 60.4675 60.6525 502997 29064.68 479573 12765 USDINR 26-Aug-14 60.7800 61.0700 60.7600 60.9975 112839 6322.65 103720 2020 USDINR 26-Sep-14 61.1175 61.4400 61.0650 61.3800 58833 3662.38 59722 924 USDINR 29-Oct-14 61.3675 61.8000 61.3475 61.7100 28304 209.91 3409 130 USDINR 26-Nov-14 61.8000 62.0875 61.6500 62.0325 15130 254.37 4109 157 USDINR 29-Dec-14 62.0000 62.4150 62.0000 62.3000 7552 39.21 629 35 USDINR 28-Jan-15 62.8000 62.9000 62.8000 62.9000 3061 0.13 2 2 USDINR 25-Feb-15 63.0000 63.1500 63.0000 63.1500 9729 0.13 2 2 USDINR 27-Mar-15 63.5000 63.5000 63.5000 63.5000 2114 0.19 3 3 USDINR 28-Apr-15 64.0000 64.0000 63.7000 63.7000 1106 0.13 2 2 USDINR 27-May-15 63.8500 64.3500 63.8500 64.2100 7328 37.02 577 41 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)