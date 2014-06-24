Jun 24 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Tuesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 96,090.51 million rupees Open interest* : 1,501,500 Total Traded Quantity : 1,533,454 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 26-Jun-14 81.8025 82.0000 81.7025 81.9375 36499 4898.85 59840 6601 EURINR 28-Jul-14 82.2200 82.4425 82.1250 82.3700 31066 1342.77 16315 1928 EURINR 26-Aug-14 82.7000 82.8100 82.7000 82.8050 3645 16.47 199 20 GBPINR 26-Jun-14 102.3800 102.5000 102.0850 102.1875 30511 3517.53 34389 6380 GBPINR 28-Jul-14 103.0100 103.0650 102.6550 102.7250 30595 1121.79 10907 1787 GBPINR 26-Aug-14 103.5000 103.5250 103.2225 103.2525 1886 62.89 609 80 GBPINR 26-Sep-14 103.9500 103.9500 103.9500 103.9500 316 0.10 1 1 GBPINR 28-Apr-15 106.1000 106.1000 106.1000 106.1000 15 0.11 1 1 JPYINR 26-Jun-14 59.0900 59.1225 58.9575 59.0675 7881 614.28 10405 2036 JPYINR 28-Jul-14 59.4600 59.5200 59.3275 59.4550 5889 174.54 2936 590 USDINR 26-Jun-14 60.1500 60.2225 60.1100 60.1600 427571 55363.74 920268 35193 USDINR 28-Jul-14 60.5225 60.5850 60.4750 60.5275 646740 23812.60 393451 12190 USDINR 26-Aug-14 60.9000 60.9400 60.8275 60.8550 129102 3428.67 56329 1124 USDINR 26-Sep-14 61.3250 61.3250 61.2050 61.2425 65262 815.40 13312 288 USDINR 29-Oct-14 61.6400 61.6550 61.5400 61.6075 28745 124.74 2025 84 USDINR 26-Nov-14 61.9975 62.0200 61.9100 61.9800 16276 148.31 2393 97 USDINR 29-Dec-14 62.3025 62.3700 62.3025 62.3700 7552 0.37 6 2 USDINR 28-Jan-15 62.6100 62.8500 62.6100 62.8500 3086 6.33 101 4 USDINR 25-Feb-15 63.2000 63.2000 62.9000 62.9000 9726 1.89 30 4 USDINR 27-Mar-15 63.6000 63.6000 63.5500 63.5500 2115 0.13 2 2 USDINR 28-Apr-15 64.0000 64.0000 63.9800 63.9800 1106 13.12 205 4 USDINR 27-May-15 63.9500 64.3800 63.9025 64.2550 15916 625.89 9730 102 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)