Jun 25 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Wednesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 119,279.55 million rupees Open interest* : 1,565,161 Total Traded Quantity : 1,888,504 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 26-Jun-14 81.9850 82.2100 81.8375 81.9025 25516 5555.29 67728 6595 EURINR 28-Jul-14 82.4200 82.6600 82.2900 82.3300 43088 2187.31 26516 3181 EURINR 26-Aug-14 82.9500 83.0500 82.7075 82.7650 3708 8.79 106 31 EURINR 26-Sep-14 83.1875 83.1875 83.1800 83.1800 116 0.42 5 2 GBPINR 26-Jun-14 102.2825 102.5975 102.1050 102.2175 22954 4550.13 44463 6656 GBPINR 28-Jul-14 102.8225 103.1675 102.6000 102.6950 38571 2989.96 29059 4539 GBPINR 26-Aug-14 103.3500 103.6000 103.1000 103.2050 2255 56.77 550 86 GBPINR 26-Sep-14 104.0000 104.0000 103.7000 103.7525 313 13.70 132 14 GBPINR 29-Dec-14 105.0975 105.0975 105.0975 105.0975 117 1.05 10 4 JPYINR 26-Jun-14 59.1400 59.3150 59.0200 59.0600 5772 751.98 12707 2164 JPYINR 28-Jul-14 59.5500 59.6925 59.4000 59.4325 5413 369.60 6206 1117 JPYINR 26-Aug-14 59.7500 59.9700 59.7500 59.8675 81 0.42 7 3 USDINR 26-Jun-14 60.2550 60.4375 60.1750 60.2125 344698 69439.67 1151551 43105 USDINR 28-Jul-14 60.6000 60.7950 60.5100 60.5500 773833 29915.45 493257 22404 USDINR 26-Aug-14 60.9600 61.1000 60.8550 60.9025 142362 2289.86 37559 1277 USDINR 26-Sep-14 61.3075 61.4700 61.2225 61.2825 69007 541.60 8832 420 USDINR 29-Oct-14 61.6950 61.8150 61.6200 61.6700 30088 411.27 6662 203 USDINR 26-Nov-14 62.1075 62.2000 62.0100 62.0625 17553 169.82 2736 111 USDINR 29-Dec-14 62.5000 62.5175 62.3500 62.4075 7760 13.68 219 19 USDINR 28-Jan-15 62.9000 62.9000 62.8000 62.8800 3095 0.75 12 3 USDINR 25-Feb-15 63.1500 63.1500 63.0000 63.0000 9726 0.19 3 2 USDINR 27-Mar-15 63.5800 63.5800 63.5800 63.5800 2115 0.06 1 1 USDINR 28-Apr-15 64.0600 64.0600 64.0600 64.0600 1104 0.13 2 2 USDINR 27-May-15 64.5000 64.5000 64.2100 64.3000 15916 11.66 181 27 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month.