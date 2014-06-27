Jun 27 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Friday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 61,293.90 million rupees Open interest* : 1,550,201 Total Traded Quantity : 977,420 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 28-Jul-14 82.3750 82.4500 82.2200 82.2650 52614 2684.40 32610 4315 EURINR 26-Aug-14 82.8375 82.8475 82.6800 82.6950 5052 229.99 2779 276 EURINR 26-Sep-14 83.1800 83.1800 83.0000 83.1650 140 8.23 99 14 EURINR 28-Jan-15 84.9925 84.9925 84.7500 84.7500 50 4.32 51 2 GBPINR 28-Jul-14 102.9525 103.0875 102.8050 102.8375 46863 3142.48 30539 5028 GBPINR 26-Aug-14 103.5925 103.5925 103.3400 103.3750 2794 69.71 674 154 GBPINR 26-Sep-14 104.0000 104.1150 103.8500 103.8500 423 23.82 229 29 GBPINR 29-Oct-14 104.3500 104.3500 104.3500 104.3500 61 0.10 1 1 JPYINR 28-Jul-14 59.6300 59.7475 59.6050 59.6400 7784 478.63 8021 1667 JPYINR 26-Aug-14 60.0100 60.0200 59.9675 59.9675 92 0.66 11 8 USDINR 28-Jul-14 60.4800 60.5200 60.4150 60.4450 1025287 44557.70 736848 32278 USDINR 26-Aug-14 60.7750 60.8550 60.7525 60.7975 218107 7742.43 127314 2835 USDINR 26-Sep-14 61.2150 61.2525 61.1800 61.2075 92128 1993.84 32565 1134 USDINR 29-Oct-14 61.6200 61.6300 61.5550 61.5550 32898 115.02 1867 49 USDINR 26-Nov-14 61.9800 62.0100 61.9250 61.9850 20436 69.31 1118 57 USDINR 29-Dec-14 62.3325 62.3500 62.3100 62.3125 10651 15.83 254 6 USDINR 28-Jan-15 62.7800 62.7800 62.7800 62.7800 3645 0.06 1 1 USDINR 25-Feb-15 63.0000 63.0000 63.0000 63.0000 9726 0.06 1 1 USDINR 27-Mar-15 63.6800 63.6800 63.6800 63.6800 2117 0.06 1 1 USDINR 27-May-15 64.2125 64.2500 64.1000 64.1025 16916 1.28 20 8 USDINR 26-Jun-15 64.3750 64.5800 64.3750 64.5000 2417 155.95 2417 9 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)