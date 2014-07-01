Jul 1 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Tuesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 69,547.22 million rupees Open interest* : 1,766,212 Total Traded Quantity : 1,098,247 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 28-Jul-14 82.6500 82.8625 82.6050 82.7050 59680 2904.29 35105 4347 EURINR 26-Aug-14 83.1300 83.2700 83.1000 83.1500 8145 255.23 3070 186 EURINR 26-Sep-14 83.6000 83.6500 83.6000 83.6550 168 3.76 45 9 EURINR 26-Nov-14 84.3200 84.3200 84.3200 84.3200 16 1.35 16 1 EURINR 28-Jan-15 85.1000 85.2400 85.1000 85.2400 170 4.34 51 2 GBPINR 28-Jul-14 103.2400 103.5800 103.2025 103.4975 50543 4891.97 47299 6829 GBPINR 26-Aug-14 103.7925 104.0975 103.7800 104.0350 4442 250.80 2413 406 GBPINR 26-Sep-14 104.4675 104.6075 104.4400 104.5450 506 4.18 40 22 GBPINR 29-Oct-14 105.0000 105.0000 105.0000 105.0000 74 0.42 4 4 JPYINR 28-Jul-14 59.5500 59.7375 59.4550 59.4900 9403 829.81 13928 2476 JPYINR 26-Aug-14 59.9675 59.9975 59.8100 59.8125 133 4.43 74 24 USDINR 28-Jul-14 60.3925 60.5600 60.3725 60.4500 1094842 44953.24 743418 34666 USDINR 26-Aug-14 60.7600 60.9000 60.7500 60.8125 295121 8497.02 139687 3192 USDINR 26-Sep-14 61.1900 61.3000 61.1900 61.2300 130624 5412.41 88365 1665 USDINR 29-Oct-14 61.6300 61.6800 61.6000 61.6325 35661 963.71 15637 244 USDINR 26-Nov-14 62.0750 62.1000 62.0000 62.0200 22003 396.67 6395 135 USDINR 29-Dec-14 62.4150 62.4500 62.3800 62.3900 11254 30.95 496 35 USDINR 28-Jan-15 62.8500 62.8500 62.8500 62.8500 3645 0.06 1 1 USDINR 25-Feb-15 62.9075 63.4975 62.9075 63.1000 9721 0.51 8 3 USDINR 28-Apr-15 64.2400 64.2400 63.6525 63.6525 1104 0.45 7 3 USDINR 27-May-15 64.3400 64.3400 64.2100 64.2100 16957 0.96 15 13 USDINR 26-Jun-15 64.7500 64.8000 64.6750 64.7250 12000 140.64 2173 20 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)