Jul 3 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Thursday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 100,756.6 million rupees Open interest* : 2,048,577 Total Traded Quantity : 1,626,219 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 28-Jul-14 81.7450 82.0575 81.5900 81.9900 57273 3642.73 44501 7316 EURINR 26-Aug-14 82.1250 82.4800 82.0500 82.4375 10432 88.69 1078 243 EURINR 26-Sep-14 82.5700 82.9400 82.5700 82.9300 547 21.89 265 16 EURINR 29-Oct-14 83.2025 83.2025 83.2025 83.2025 26 0.83 10 1 GBPINR 28-Jul-14 102.7400 103.0500 102.5675 102.8725 48013 4732.91 46029 7115 GBPINR 26-Aug-14 103.2150 103.5600 103.1000 103.4000 4235 210.65 2038 481 GBPINR 26-Sep-14 103.7000 104.1000 103.7000 103.9700 535 5.61 54 24 GBPINR 29-Oct-14 104.5000 104.6500 104.5000 104.5000 74 0.31 3 3 GBPINR 26-Nov-14 105.2500 105.2500 105.2500 105.2500 30 0.11 1 1 JPYINR 28-Jul-14 58.7975 59.0300 58.7075 58.9925 8544 988.06 16781 3311 JPYINR 26-Aug-14 59.1450 59.3125 59.0525 59.2875 217 13.13 222 48 JPYINR 26-Sep-14 59.8000 59.8000 59.6300 59.6300 1 0.12 2 2 USDINR 28-Jul-14 59.9000 60.1225 59.8200 60.0725 1150093 77837.46 1297611 55534 USDINR 26-Aug-14 60.2475 60.4850 60.1900 60.4500 456755 9734.93 161320 4147 USDINR 26-Sep-14 60.6800 60.8900 60.6100 60.8450 166456 1847.27 30409 601 USDINR 29-Oct-14 61.1300 61.3100 61.0700 61.2500 51213 185.24 3025 99 USDINR 26-Nov-14 61.5000 61.7000 61.4000 61.6350 23068 372.23 6045 178 USDINR 29-Dec-14 61.9000 62.0925 61.7800 62.0475 14351 226.29 3652 68 USDINR 28-Jan-15 62.4000 62.4500 62.4000 62.4500 3720 4.68 75 2 USDINR 25-Feb-15 62.7000 62.7000 62.7000 62.7000 9721 0.06 1 1 USDINR 27-Mar-15 62.6025 63.4100 62.6025 63.4100 3392 0.75 12 4 USDINR 28-Apr-15 63.4500 63.6025 63.4500 63.6025 1118 0.51 8 4 USDINR 27-May-15 64.0750 64.0800 63.9925 64.0350 18374 0.32 5 5 USDINR 26-Jun-15 64.0000 64.5000 64.0000 64.4200 20389 841.81 13072 173 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)