Jul 4 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Friday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 85,741.06 million rupees Open interest* : 2,149,963 Total Traded Quantity : 1,382,700 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 28/07/2014 81.5500 81.7000 81.4100 81.5550 58318 3763.25 46142 7332 EURINR 26/08/2014 82.0175 82.1325 81.8500 81.9800 10292 94.11 1148 244 EURINR 26/09/2014 82.6500 82.6500 82.4000 82.5000 555 4.53 55 17 EURINR 26/11/2014 83.6000 83.6000 83.6000 83.6000 16 1.34 16 1 GBPINR 28/07/2014 102.7800 103.0800 102.6800 102.8225 49447 3577.82 34778 6583 GBPINR 26/08/2014 103.3000 103.6000 103.2075 103.3625 5747 359.38 3474 499 GBPINR 26/09/2014 103.9975 104.1100 103.8000 103.8100 539 1.77 17 12 GBPINR 29/10/2014 104.5900 105.0000 104.4000 104.4000 75 0.63 6 6 JPYINR 28/07/2014 58.8100 58.8850 58.6575 58.8400 8601 694.02 11804 2492 JPYINR 26/08/2014 59.0800 59.1975 59.0300 59.1775 227 19.04 322 42 JPYINR 26/09/2014 59.7800 59.7800 59.0200 59.0200 1 2.38 40 2 USDINR 28/07/2014 59.9400 60.0800 59.9050 60.0350 1196812 65727.32 1095423 45218 USDINR 26/08/2014 60.2900 60.4425 60.2725 60.4000 479273 7760.57 128546 3076 USDINR 26/09/2014 60.7325 60.8550 60.7000 60.8200 192587 2904.43 47767 895 USDINR 29/10/2014 61.1100 61.2600 61.1100 61.2225 51620 140.83 2301 79 USDINR 26/11/2014 61.5000 61.6400 61.5000 61.6275 24694 130.59 2122 62 USDINR 29/12/2014 61.8750 62.0450 61.8750 62.0450 15280 104.19 1682 42 USDINR 28/01/2015 62.5000 62.5000 62.5000 62.5000 3720 0.06 1 1 USDINR 25/02/2015 62.6000 62.6000 62.6000 62.6000 9721 0.06 1 1 USDINR 27/05/2015 63.8600 64.1975 63.8500 64.1525 18374 1.79 28 14 USDINR 26/06/2015 64.2000 64.5000 64.2000 64.4625 24064 452.93 7027 84 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)