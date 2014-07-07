Jul 7 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Monday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 70,467.78 million rupees Open interest* : 2,256,345 Total Traded Quantity : 1,129,732 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 28-Jul-14 81.5700 81.9275 81.5425 81.9000 59491 3265.18 39934 5981 EURINR 26-Aug-14 82.0250 82.4200 82.0250 82.3575 10406 67.87 825 197 EURINR 26-Sep-14 82.5500 82.7975 82.5500 82.7650 658 12.41 150 27 EURINR 29-Oct-14 83.3000 83.5000 83.3000 83.5000 26 0.25 3 3 EURINR 26-Nov-14 83.4450 83.4450 83.4000 83.4000 100 8.34 100 5 GBPINR 28-Jul-14 102.8300 103.2975 102.8300 103.1425 52897 3390.23 32874 5705 GBPINR 26-Aug-14 103.3575 103.7900 103.3575 103.6550 6893 230.59 2225 422 GBPINR 26-Sep-14 104.1100 104.3075 104.1075 104.2100 547 4.27 41 22 GBPINR 26-Nov-14 105.1500 105.1500 105.1500 105.1500 30 0.11 1 1 GBPINR 29-Dec-14 105.7000 105.7000 105.7000 105.7000 118 0.11 1 1 JPYINR 28-Jul-14 58.8325 59.1575 58.8000 59.1400 10170 909.35 15405 2805 JPYINR 26-Aug-14 59.1650 59.4700 59.1650 59.4600 172 10.26 173 38 USDINR 28-Jul-14 60.2450 60.2850 60.0550 60.2525 1275260 54468.56 904740 38923 USDINR 26-Aug-14 60.4375 60.6300 60.4150 60.6000 471232 5184.78 85581 2411 USDINR 26-Sep-14 60.8800 61.0400 60.8450 61.0150 215378 2325.22 38118 517 USDINR 29-Oct-14 61.3000 61.4500 61.2975 61.4125 51570 357.08 5818 154 USDINR 26-Nov-14 61.6775 61.8300 61.6750 61.8050 26045 135.34 2191 101 USDINR 29-Dec-14 62.0950 62.2175 62.0700 62.2150 16136 57.73 928 16 USDINR 28-Jan-15 62.7000 62.9000 62.5800 62.5875 3720 3.25 52 4 USDINR 25-Feb-15 62.9000 62.9000 62.9000 62.9000 9721 0.06 1 1 USDINR 27-Mar-15 63.4100 63.4100 63.4100 63.4100 3330 6.34 100 1 USDINR 27-May-15 64.2100 64.2100 64.2100 64.2100 18374 0.06 1 1 USDINR 26-Jun-15 64.5000 64.6750 64.5000 64.6450 24071 30.38 470 29 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)