Jul 8 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Tuesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 108,613.90 million rupees Open interest* : 2,245,476 Total Traded Quantity : 1,739,215 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 28-Jul-14 81.8900 81.9200 81.4225 81.6700 54428 5103.71 62512 8091 EURINR 26-Aug-14 82.2925 82.2950 81.8500 82.1000 10257 134.88 1644 282 EURINR 26-Sep-14 82.7300 82.7300 82.4000 82.5500 655 0.83 10 10 EURINR 29-Oct-14 82.8125 82.8125 82.8100 82.8100 31 0.83 10 2 EURINR 27-Mar-15 84.6050 84.7500 84.6050 84.7500 34 2.37 28 6 EURINR 28-Apr-15 85.0000 85.0000 85.0000 85.0000 22 1.87 22 2 GBPINR 28-Jul-14 103.0700 103.1500 102.4300 102.7550 51749 6062.37 59016 8931 GBPINR 26-Aug-14 103.5200 103.6750 102.9500 103.2875 6144 282.31 2734 618 GBPINR 26-Sep-14 104.1500 104.1500 103.5100 103.7875 541 3.12 30 17 GBPINR 29-Oct-14 104.5000 104.5000 104.2500 104.2500 75 0.21 2 2 GBPINR 26-Nov-14 105.2500 105.2500 104.6200 104.6200 30 0.31 3 3 GBPINR 29-Dec-14 105.3000 105.3000 105.3000 105.3000 119 0.11 1 1 JPYINR 28-Jul-14 59.1625 59.1875 58.8500 59.0550 8204 1494.94 25343 3579 JPYINR 26-Aug-14 59.3675 59.4375 59.2000 59.3700 196 16.02 270 76 JPYINR 26-Sep-14 59.8900 59.8900 59.8900 59.8900 3 0.12 2 1 USDINR 28-Jul-14 60.1475 60.7000 59.9200 60.0675 1218316 83414.64 1388811 57351 USDINR 26-Aug-14 60.6500 61.0275 60.2750 60.4075 497897 7889.01 130618 4004 USDINR 26-Sep-14 60.9725 60.9850 60.6925 60.7975 230603 2751.81 45254 1026 USDINR 29-Oct-14 61.3000 61.3050 61.0975 61.1875 51603 172.31 2816 106 USDINR 26-Nov-14 61.7000 61.7000 61.5000 61.5600 27161 190.34 3089 107 USDINR 29-Dec-14 62.0500 62.0850 61.8700 61.9750 17565 104.04 1678 43 USDINR 28-Jan-15 62.6975 62.7500 62.3300 62.5000 3705 1.50 24 7 USDINR 25-Feb-15 62.9475 62.9475 62.6200 62.6200 9721 0.82 13 4 USDINR 27-Mar-15 63.2000 63.2000 63.2000 63.2000 3330 0.06 1 1 USDINR 28-Apr-15 63.6000 63.8000 63.5500 63.8000 980 35.10 551 7 USDINR 27-May-15 64.1400 64.1400 64.0000 64.0000 18374 0.13 2 2 USDINR 26-Jun-15 64.6150 64.6150 64.3050 64.5050 33733 950.14 14731 180 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)