Jul 10 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Thursday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 184,873.44 million rupees Open interest* : 2,354,737 Total Traded Quantity : 2,993,625 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 28-Jul-14 81.7675 82.2375 81.5700 82.1375 54872 5869.75 71714 10571 EURINR 26-Aug-14 82.0600 82.6400 81.9900 82.5075 12451 253.19 3077 565 EURINR 26-Sep-14 82.5400 83.0500 82.5300 83.0075 684 3.81 46 25 EURINR 29-Oct-14 83.2325 83.3500 83.1425 83.3500 33 0.42 5 5 GBPINR 28-Jul-14 102.7200 103.3000 102.4000 103.1375 55986 8015.27 78003 10198 GBPINR 26-Aug-14 103.2100 103.8200 102.9350 103.6525 8508 302.49 2925 725 GBPINR 26-Sep-14 103.6500 104.3500 103.5000 104.1975 571 12.05 116 50 GBPINR 29-Oct-14 104.5000 104.5500 104.3500 104.5500 77 0.63 6 6 GBPINR 26-Nov-14 104.6500 105.2000 104.6000 105.2000 33 0.31 3 3 GBPINR 29-Dec-14 105.4000 105.4000 105.4000 105.4000 120 0.11 1 1 GBPINR 27-Mar-15 107.0000 107.0025 107.0000 107.0000 27 0.21 2 2 JPYINR 28-Jul-14 59.0000 59.6425 58.8775 59.5450 10687 1770.13 29914 4809 JPYINR 26-Aug-14 59.2750 59.9650 59.2000 59.8800 297 21.39 359 114 USDINR 28-Jul-14 59.9500 60.4225 59.7800 60.3375 1240163 156920.05 2614062 103748 USDINR 26-Aug-14 60.2875 60.7500 60.1300 60.6700 527799 9106.05 150831 6025 USDINR 26-Sep-14 60.6600 61.1150 60.5300 61.0550 260108 1861.60 30634 1209 USDINR 29-Oct-14 61.0000 61.4950 60.9500 61.4450 54233 427.85 6991 297 USDINR 26-Nov-14 61.3500 61.8400 61.3000 61.8500 28225 88.03 1429 103 USDINR 29-Dec-14 61.7800 62.2600 61.7200 62.2100 19825 136.46 2201 117 USDINR 28-Jan-15 62.3200 62.6350 62.3200 62.3575 3878 17.34 278 20 USDINR 25-Feb-15 62.7000 62.7000 62.7000 62.7000 9721 0.19 3 1 USDINR 27-Mar-15 63.0000 63.7000 63.0000 63.7000 3332 0.19 3 3 USDINR 27-May-15 64.0000 64.3000 64.0000 64.2925 18374 7.46 116 7 USDINR 26-Jun-15 64.2000 64.8000 64.2000 64.7450 44733 58.47 906 72 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)