Jul 11 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Friday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 95,025.14 million rupees Open interest* : 2,363,098 Total Traded Quantity : 1,520,252 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 28-Jul-14 82.0950 82.2575 81.8175 81.8875 50745 3459.87 42169 7797 EURINR 26-Aug-14 82.5500 82.6375 82.2500 82.2975 12505 144.10 1747 292 EURINR 26-Sep-14 82.9900 83.0500 82.8250 82.8500 781 9.04 109 21 GBPINR 28-Jul-14 103.1900 103.5050 102.9775 103.0425 54252 5197.20 50342 8154 GBPINR 26-Aug-14 103.9000 104.0000 103.5000 103.5250 8723 445.78 4295 699 GBPINR 26-Sep-14 104.3000 104.5000 103.5025 104.0550 617 8.97 86 33 GBPINR 29-Oct-14 104.5975 104.5975 104.5000 104.5025 78 0.42 4 4 GBPINR 26-Nov-14 105.3600 105.3600 105.0075 105.0100 32 0.32 3 3 GBPINR 29-Dec-14 105.7975 105.7975 105.7975 105.7975 121 0.11 1 1 GBPINR 27-May-15 107.5025 107.5025 107.5025 107.5025 11 0.11 1 1 GBPINR 26-Jun-15 108.1025 108.1025 108.1025 108.1025 2 0.22 2 1 JPYINR 28-Jul-14 59.6500 59.6850 59.3425 59.4000 8740 878.21 14760 2775 JPYINR 26-Aug-14 60.0550 60.0550 59.6800 59.7325 255 15.61 261 65 USDINR 28-Jul-14 60.3500 60.4600 60.1400 60.1850 1239800 78926.53 1308897 57023 USDINR 26-Aug-14 60.7150 60.7950 60.4825 60.5200 535320 3599.36 59352 2680 USDINR 26-Sep-14 61.0925 61.1300 60.8600 60.9075 267335 1692.86 27754 940 USDINR 29-Oct-14 61.4275 61.5100 61.2500 61.2725 54233 250.00 4074 153 USDINR 26-Nov-14 61.8200 61.8900 61.6200 61.6425 27259 222.43 3605 81 USDINR 29-Dec-14 62.2050 62.2700 62.0025 62.0375 21253 150.29 2422 41 USDINR 28-Jan-15 62.5000 62.6500 62.5000 62.6500 3897 1.25 20 7 USDINR 25-Feb-15 63.0000 63.2975 62.5000 62.5000 9715 0.88 14 7 USDINR 27-Mar-15 63.5000 63.6800 63.5000 63.6800 3329 0.45 7 4 USDINR 28-Apr-15 63.8000 63.9000 63.8000 63.8000 988 0.83 13 5 USDINR 27-May-15 64.1600 64.1600 64.1600 64.1600 18374 0.06 1 1 USDINR 26-Jun-15 64.7725 64.8100 64.5000 64.5650 44733 20.25 313 58 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India