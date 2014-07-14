US STOCKS-Wall St moves higher as tech gains offset weak economic data
* Dow up 0.10 pct, S&P up 0.22 pct; Nasdaq hits record high (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
Jul 14 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Monday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 68,946.00 million rupees Open interest* : 2,405,796 Total Traded Quantity : 1,105,212 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 28-Jul-14 82.0550 82.2775 81.7375 82.1525 52189 3127.18 38121 6559 EURINR 26-Aug-14 82.2650 82.6900 82.1775 82.5675 14315 345.70 4186 530 EURINR 26-Sep-14 82.6500 83.0700 82.6500 82.9925 895 9.96 120 17 EURINR 29-Oct-14 83.5000 83.5000 83.5000 83.5000 34 0.17 2 2 GBPINR 28-Jul-14 103.0000 103.2750 102.8000 103.1125 57046 3240.12 31441 5980 GBPINR 26-Aug-14 103.4500 103.7700 103.3175 103.6525 8972 163.06 1574 328 GBPINR 26-Sep-14 103.9000 104.3000 103.8800 104.1075 626 2.50 24 17 GBPINR 29-Oct-14 104.7100 104.9000 104.3700 104.6500 78 19.06 182 8 GBPINR 26-Nov-14 105.1575 105.1575 105.1575 105.1575 33 0.11 1 1 GBPINR 29-Dec-14 106.0000 106.0000 106.0000 106.0000 121 0.11 1 1 JPYINR 28-Jul-14 59.2950 59.5100 59.2500 59.4100 8498 633.19 10666 2212 JPYINR 26-Aug-14 59.7100 59.8025 59.6300 59.6950 288 4.54 76 20 JPYINR 26-Sep-14 60.1500 60.2325 59.8200 60.2325 21 16.81 280 11 USDINR 28-Jul-14 60.1800 60.3775 60.0850 60.2775 1256245 57461.79 953910 42011 USDINR 26-Aug-14 60.5375 60.7125 60.4325 60.6150 554139 3241.65 53511 2510 USDINR 26-Sep-14 60.8550 61.0750 60.8050 60.9700 269055 508.38 8342 351 USDINR 29-Oct-14 61.2200 61.4250 61.2200 61.3925 54434 78.54 1280 52 USDINR 26-Nov-14 61.6075 61.8000 61.5800 61.7525 27505 71.86 1164 57 USDINR 29-Dec-14 62.0000 62.1200 62.0000 62.1325 21253 2.05 33 7 USDINR 28-Jan-15 62.5000 62.5900 62.5000 62.5900 3898 0.19 3 3 USDINR 25-Feb-15 62.8100 62.8100 62.8100 62.8100 9715 0.06 1 1 USDINR 27-Mar-15 63.6000 63.6000 63.6000 63.6000 3329 0.06 1 1 USDINR 27-May-15 64.1700 64.2000 64.1700 64.1975 18374 0.71 11 2 USDINR 26-Jun-15 64.5350 64.6750 64.5350 64.6150 44733 18.22 282 16 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
* Dow up 0.10 pct, S&P up 0.22 pct; Nasdaq hits record high (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
SRINAGAR, India, May 1 India's army accused Pakistani troops of killing two of its soldiers patroling the de facto border in the disputed Kashmir region on Monday before mutilating their bodies, and vowed to exact revenge.