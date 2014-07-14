Jul 14 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Monday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 68,946.00 million rupees Open interest* : 2,405,796 Total Traded Quantity : 1,105,212 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 28-Jul-14 82.0550 82.2775 81.7375 82.1525 52189 3127.18 38121 6559 EURINR 26-Aug-14 82.2650 82.6900 82.1775 82.5675 14315 345.70 4186 530 EURINR 26-Sep-14 82.6500 83.0700 82.6500 82.9925 895 9.96 120 17 EURINR 29-Oct-14 83.5000 83.5000 83.5000 83.5000 34 0.17 2 2 GBPINR 28-Jul-14 103.0000 103.2750 102.8000 103.1125 57046 3240.12 31441 5980 GBPINR 26-Aug-14 103.4500 103.7700 103.3175 103.6525 8972 163.06 1574 328 GBPINR 26-Sep-14 103.9000 104.3000 103.8800 104.1075 626 2.50 24 17 GBPINR 29-Oct-14 104.7100 104.9000 104.3700 104.6500 78 19.06 182 8 GBPINR 26-Nov-14 105.1575 105.1575 105.1575 105.1575 33 0.11 1 1 GBPINR 29-Dec-14 106.0000 106.0000 106.0000 106.0000 121 0.11 1 1 JPYINR 28-Jul-14 59.2950 59.5100 59.2500 59.4100 8498 633.19 10666 2212 JPYINR 26-Aug-14 59.7100 59.8025 59.6300 59.6950 288 4.54 76 20 JPYINR 26-Sep-14 60.1500 60.2325 59.8200 60.2325 21 16.81 280 11 USDINR 28-Jul-14 60.1800 60.3775 60.0850 60.2775 1256245 57461.79 953910 42011 USDINR 26-Aug-14 60.5375 60.7125 60.4325 60.6150 554139 3241.65 53511 2510 USDINR 26-Sep-14 60.8550 61.0750 60.8050 60.9700 269055 508.38 8342 351 USDINR 29-Oct-14 61.2200 61.4250 61.2200 61.3925 54434 78.54 1280 52 USDINR 26-Nov-14 61.6075 61.8000 61.5800 61.7525 27505 71.86 1164 57 USDINR 29-Dec-14 62.0000 62.1200 62.0000 62.1325 21253 2.05 33 7 USDINR 28-Jan-15 62.5000 62.5900 62.5000 62.5900 3898 0.19 3 3 USDINR 25-Feb-15 62.8100 62.8100 62.8100 62.8100 9715 0.06 1 1 USDINR 27-Mar-15 63.6000 63.6000 63.6000 63.6000 3329 0.06 1 1 USDINR 27-May-15 64.1700 64.2000 64.1700 64.1975 18374 0.71 11 2 USDINR 26-Jun-15 64.5350 64.6750 64.5350 64.6150 44733 18.22 282 16 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)