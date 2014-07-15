Jul 15 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Tuesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 74,081.43 million rupees Open interest* : 2,451,962 Total Traded Quantity : 1,169,381 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 28-Jul-14 82.0875 82.2475 81.8525 82.0425 48909 3310.11 40337 6852 EURINR 26-Aug-14 82.5400 82.6600 82.2725 82.4650 17103 405.65 4919 438 EURINR 26-Sep-14 83.0000 83.0300 82.7475 82.7475 885 6.13 74 10 EURINR 29-Oct-14 83.5400 83.5400 83.5400 83.5400 34 0.08 1 1 GBPINR 28-Jul-14 102.9450 103.3925 102.7700 103.3500 56760 5723.39 55526 9610 GBPINR 26-Aug-14 103.4425 103.9000 103.2925 103.8475 10369 348.92 3368 730 GBPINR 26-Sep-14 104.0500 104.4000 103.8700 104.3500 670 8.54 82 49 GBPINR 29-Oct-14 104.5000 104.8400 104.3000 104.8400 85 2.30 22 22 GBPINR 26-Nov-14 104.9700 104.9700 104.9700 104.9700 32 0.10 1 1 GBPINR 29-Dec-14 105.3400 105.6950 105.3400 105.6950 122 0.21 2 2 JPYINR 28-Jul-14 59.3250 59.4475 59.2825 59.3225 8150 608.23 10248 2271 JPYINR 26-Aug-14 59.7225 59.7300 59.6125 59.6725 288 6.26 105 25 USDINR 28-Jul-14 60.2450 60.4100 60.2150 60.2650 1267789 56891.74 943328 41617 USDINR 26-Aug-14 60.5700 60.7500 60.5550 60.6000 581167 4940.86 81459 2908 USDINR 26-Sep-14 61.0025 61.1100 60.9200 60.9525 277224 1451.94 23804 607 USDINR 29-Oct-14 61.3500 61.4800 61.3100 61.3325 55098 239.41 3899 161 USDINR 26-Nov-14 61.7350 61.8475 61.6950 61.7075 28115 89.81 1454 66 USDINR 29-Dec-14 62.1575 62.2000 62.0875 62.0875 21373 18.21 293 24 USDINR 28-Jan-15 62.5000 62.5500 62.5000 62.5500 3948 3.19 51 3 USDINR 25-Feb-15 62.7600 62.7600 62.7600 62.7600 9715 0.06 1 1 USDINR 28-Apr-15 63.5025 63.7000 63.5000 63.7000 1019 2.67 42 7 USDINR 27-May-15 64.1000 64.1000 64.1000 64.1000 18374 0.06 1 1 USDINR 26-Jun-15 64.6975 64.6975 64.5000 64.5625 44733 23.51 364 31 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)