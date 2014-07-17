Jul 17 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Thursday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 58,831.67 million rupees Open interest* : 2,487,492 Total Traded Quantity : 936,523 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 28-Jul-14 81.5800 81.5900 81.4425 81.5450 51312 2552.75 31316 5569 EURINR 26-Aug-14 81.9500 82.0000 81.8750 81.9400 18659 253.47 3094 279 EURINR 26-Sep-14 81.8025 82.4000 81.8025 82.4000 891 0.66 8 5 EURINR 29-Oct-14 82.8500 82.8500 82.7500 82.8000 32 0.25 3 3 EURINR 28-Jan-15 84.7000 84.7000 83.8000 83.8000 170 0.17 2 2 GBPINR 28-Jul-14 103.2425 103.2750 102.9700 103.0375 52424 3655.40 35461 5785 GBPINR 26-Aug-14 103.6000 103.7700 103.4700 103.5250 12817 206.71 1995 400 GBPINR 26-Sep-14 104.2450 104.2500 104.0000 104.0125 686 3.64 35 20 GBPINR 29-Oct-14 104.5425 104.5425 104.5000 104.5000 92 0.52 5 5 GBPINR 26-Nov-14 105.1575 105.1575 105.1575 105.1575 34 0.11 1 1 GBPINR 29-Dec-14 105.7400 105.7400 105.7400 105.7400 127 0.11 1 1 JPYINR 28-Jul-14 59.3000 59.4475 59.2700 59.4125 10286 736.77 12410 2204 JPYINR 26-Aug-14 59.5900 59.7500 59.5900 59.7375 346 7.58 127 38 USDINR 28-Jul-14 60.2475 60.3050 60.1850 60.2750 1185991 41465.18 688212 30199 USDINR 26-Aug-14 60.6150 60.6425 60.5300 60.6000 685635 8584.89 141712 3193 USDINR 26-Sep-14 60.9525 60.9950 60.8975 60.9700 281464 701.21 11505 447 USDINR 29-Oct-14 61.2975 61.3750 61.2625 61.3500 55227 70.83 1155 76 USDINR 26-Nov-14 61.7075 61.7650 61.6200 61.7400 30714 151.71 2459 113 USDINR 29-Dec-14 62.1400 62.1600 62.0500 62.1375 24623 326.20 5252 132 USDINR 28-Jan-15 62.3025 62.5200 62.3025 62.5000 4091 19.18 307 11 USDINR 25-Feb-15 62.7000 62.7000 62.7000 62.7000 9715 0.06 1 1 USDINR 27-May-15 64.0300 64.0300 64.0300 64.0300 18374 0.06 1 1 USDINR 26-Jun-15 64.5000 64.5450 64.4200 64.4925 43782 94.21 1461 75 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)