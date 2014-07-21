Jul 21 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Monday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 68,600.73 million rupees Open interest* : 2,522,415 Total Traded Quantity : 1,095,141 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 28-Jul-14 81.7025 81.7300 81.5075 81.6825 46649 2864.55 35095 5391 EURINR 26-Aug-14 82.0525 82.1200 81.9175 82.0675 20081 334.71 4081 424 EURINR 26-Sep-14 82.4550 82.5500 82.3700 82.4775 1531 48.07 583 64 GBPINR 28-Jul-14 103.2000 103.2000 102.9100 103.1050 48605 3412.16 33120 5817 GBPINR 26-Aug-14 103.6000 103.6425 103.4150 103.5850 14502 346.02 3342 637 GBPINR 26-Sep-14 104.0500 104.1500 103.9700 104.0850 698 6.97 67 23 GBPINR 29-Oct-14 104.5100 104.5100 104.5100 104.5100 93 0.10 1 1 GBPINR 26-Nov-14 104.9750 104.9750 104.9750 104.9750 36 0.10 1 1 GBPINR 29-Dec-14 105.5325 105.5325 105.5325 105.5325 137 0.11 1 1 JPYINR 28-Jul-14 59.6075 59.6325 59.4875 59.5975 8285 545.13 9153 1882 JPYINR 26-Aug-14 59.8550 59.9200 59.8300 59.9125 500 7.01 117 45 JPYINR 29-Oct-14 60.9000 60.9000 59.3000 59.3000 3 0.36 6 2 USDINR 28-Jul-14 60.4175 60.4300 60.2400 60.4050 1093339 47750.88 791541 34707 USDINR 26-Aug-14 60.6875 60.7500 60.5700 60.7250 779421 8326.53 137301 4375 USDINR 26-Sep-14 60.9875 61.1000 60.9350 61.0875 307619 2991.07 49014 1004 USDINR 29-Oct-14 61.3400 61.5000 61.3050 61.4700 57183 401.27 6535 284 USDINR 26-Nov-14 61.7000 61.9075 61.6675 61.8825 32879 691.27 11187 337 USDINR 29-Dec-14 62.0800 62.3200 62.0750 62.3050 31353 763.77 12277 316 USDINR 28-Jan-15 62.6475 62.6700 62.6475 62.6700 4341 0.38 6 2 USDINR 25-Feb-15 62.9975 63.0250 62.7650 62.9825 9715 8.25 131 7 USDINR 27-Mar-15 63.2500 63.4500 63.2500 63.4500 3338 0.19 3 3 USDINR 27-May-15 64.1300 64.1300 64.1300 64.1300 18374 0.06 1 1 USDINR 26-Jun-15 64.5400 64.6000 64.4200 64.6000 43733 101.77 1578 54 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)