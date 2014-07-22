Jul 22 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Tuesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 75,219.41 million rupees Open interest* : 2,580,077 Total Traded Quantity : 1,209,804 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 28-Jul-14 81.5825 81.6150 81.3125 81.3400 45755 2610.72 32053 5636 EURINR 26-Aug-14 81.9800 82.0275 81.7350 81.7575 20497 421.74 5152 625 EURINR 26-Sep-14 82.3500 82.3700 82.1450 82.1400 1809 48.03 584 83 EURINR 28-Jan-15 84.6000 84.6000 83.8000 83.8000 203 4.28 51 9 GBPINR 28-Jul-14 103.0075 103.0075 102.8450 102.9300 48133 2828.63 27484 5344 GBPINR 26-Aug-14 103.5000 103.5000 103.3425 103.4175 15707 295.96 2862 583 GBPINR 26-Sep-14 104.0000 104.0000 103.8500 103.9350 929 38.35 369 53 GBPINR 29-Oct-14 104.4900 104.4900 104.3900 104.4800 91 1.98 19 7 GBPINR 26-Nov-14 104.9975 104.9975 104.9000 104.9000 33 0.31 3 3 GBPINR 29-Dec-14 105.5000 105.5000 105.5000 105.5000 137 0.11 1 1 JPYINR 28-Jul-14 59.4650 59.4750 59.3350 59.4025 8448 579.38 9753 1873 JPYINR 26-Aug-14 59.7950 59.7950 59.6500 59.7150 483 7.17 120 66 JPYINR 29-Oct-14 59.8000 60.3000 59.8000 60.3000 3 0.12 2 2 USDINR 28-Jul-14 60.3300 60.3775 60.2500 60.3300 1043096 49782.41 825380 32569 USDINR 26-Aug-14 60.6700 60.7000 60.5800 60.6650 867428 13998.59 230843 5573 USDINR 26-Sep-14 60.9900 61.0525 60.9500 61.0175 322909 3241.53 53136 1079 USDINR 29-Oct-14 61.3875 61.4300 61.3350 61.3850 61547 696.53 11346 281 USDINR 26-Nov-14 61.7775 61.8175 61.7300 61.7600 34295 275.54 4461 129 USDINR 29-Dec-14 62.2000 62.2150 62.0575 62.2050 31947 283.82 4566 142 USDINR 28-Jan-15 62.5000 62.6100 62.5000 62.6100 4471 8.26 132 4 USDINR 25-Feb-15 62.7875 62.7875 62.7875 62.7875 9716 0.06 1 1 USDINR 27-May-15 64.1150 64.1150 64.1150 64.1150 18374 0.06 1 1 USDINR 26-Jun-15 64.5000 64.5625 64.4800 64.5125 44066 95.82 1485 30 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)