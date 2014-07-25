Jul 25 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Friday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 96,646.40 million rupees Open interest* : 2,736,494 Total Traded Quantity : 1,533,827 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 28-Jul-14 81.1775 81.1775 80.7600 80.8625 28499 3340.39 41266 5681 EURINR 26-Aug-14 81.7500 81.7500 81.1500 81.2575 34362 1364.66 16771 1510 EURINR 26-Sep-14 81.7400 81.8850 81.6000 81.6725 2768 24.29 297 53 EURINR 28-Jan-15 83.0050 83.0300 83.0050 83.0300 210 0.17 2 2 GBPINR 28-Jul-14 102.2300 102.2825 101.9500 102.0575 25923 4655.01 45600 5788 GBPINR 26-Aug-14 102.7125 102.7600 102.4200 102.5475 35260 2621.74 25574 1712 GBPINR 26-Sep-14 103.2950 103.2950 102.8500 103.0200 1394 48.13 467 77 GBPINR 29-Oct-14 103.5000 103.5000 103.5000 103.5000 89 0.10 1 1 GBPINR 26-Nov-14 104.0000 104.0000 104.0000 104.0000 40 0.10 1 1 GBPINR 29-Dec-14 104.4700 104.4700 104.4700 104.4700 137 0.10 1 1 JPYINR 28-Jul-14 59.1125 59.1600 58.9550 59.0125 5807 378.54 6412 1371 JPYINR 26-Aug-14 59.4525 59.4750 59.2600 59.3325 1534 67.45 1136 330 JPYINR 26-Sep-14 59.6100 59.6100 59.6100 59.6100 20 0.12 2 2 USDINR 28-Jul-14 60.1225 60.1975 60.0675 60.1100 632093 57410.85 954779 29725 USDINR 26-Aug-14 60.4650 60.5175 60.3900 60.4325 1335158 21296.31 352309 11595 USDINR 26-Sep-14 60.8000 60.8550 60.7425 60.7825 403506 4093.21 67312 1401 USDINR 29-Oct-14 61.1600 61.2000 61.0900 61.1175 76293 571.58 9351 209 USDINR 26-Nov-14 61.5325 61.5500 61.4425 61.4725 36350 446.11 7256 177 USDINR 29-Dec-14 61.9025 61.9800 61.8300 61.8600 35470 320.63 5182 103 USDINR 28-Jan-15 62.3325 62.3325 62.3100 62.3100 4667 0.69 11 2 USDINR 25-Feb-15 62.5000 62.5000 62.5000 62.5000 9716 0.06 1 1 USDINR 27-May-15 63.6025 63.7800 63.6025 63.7800 18374 0.64 10 10 USDINR 26-Jun-15 64.1800 64.2000 64.0100 64.1500 48824 5.52 86 11 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)