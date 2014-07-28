Jul 28 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Monday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 117,960.39 million rupees Open interest* : 2,929,499 Total Traded Quantity : 1,880,861 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 28-Jul-14 80.7125 80.7500 80.6775 80.7250 14472 2475.68 30672 2977 EURINR 26-Aug-14 81.1000 81.2675 81.0375 81.2375 47380 3233.21 39849 5055 EURINR 26-Sep-14 81.5400 81.6825 81.4400 81.6700 4792 437.18 5360 322 EURINR 29-Oct-14 81.8450 82.0500 81.8375 82.0350 46 2.29 28 6 GBPINR 28-Jul-14 102.0300 102.2200 101.9725 102.0425 15957 2666.21 26134 2941 GBPINR 26-Aug-14 102.4700 102.6500 102.3975 102.5975 46163 4075.47 39765 4264 GBPINR 26-Sep-14 103.4800 103.4800 102.8825 103.1400 3541 321.04 3115 234 GBPINR 29-Oct-14 103.0025 103.5825 103.0025 103.5825 119 9.29 90 20 GBPINR 26-Nov-14 104.0000 104.1000 103.8800 104.0625 50 1.14 11 11 GBPINR 29-Dec-14 104.4975 104.6000 104.4975 104.6000 139 0.42 4 4 GBPINR 28-Jan-15 105.0000 105.0050 105.0000 105.0050 11 0.21 2 2 JPYINR 28-Jul-14 59.0400 59.0650 58.9500 59.0125 4730 477.95 8096 1382 JPYINR 26-Aug-14 59.3400 59.4350 59.2500 59.3900 5323 641.46 10813 1747 JPYINR 26-Sep-14 59.6150 59.7775 59.6000 59.7675 1153 76.81 1287 139 USDINR 28-Jul-14 60.1250 60.1325 60.0800 60.0975 384627 36716.16 610946 11563 USDINR 26-Aug-14 60.4475 60.4650 60.3900 60.4525 1690358 57415.51 950326 28265 USDINR 26-Sep-14 60.7825 60.8225 60.7375 60.8125 462870 6815.41 112150 1944 USDINR 29-Oct-14 61.1200 61.1725 61.0775 61.1675 85343 1444.72 23641 617 USDINR 26-Nov-14 61.4550 61.5450 61.4275 61.5325 37477 458.05 7454 192 USDINR 29-Dec-14 61.8500 61.9300 61.7775 61.9150 38288 568.21 9185 207 USDINR 28-Jan-15 62.2500 62.2900 62.1575 62.2800 4684 4.85 78 11 USDINR 25-Feb-15 62.6100 62.6100 62.6100 62.6100 9716 0.06 1 1 USDINR 27-Mar-15 63.1000 63.1000 63.1000 63.1000 3339 0.06 1 1 USDINR 28-Apr-15 63.2500 63.2500 63.2500 63.2500 1018 0.38 6 1 USDINR 27-May-15 63.7550 63.7550 63.7550 63.7550 18374 0.06 1 1 USDINR 26-Jun-15 64.1400 64.2300 64.1400 64.2225 49275 98.71 1538 54 USDINR 29-Jul-15 64.4900 64.5500 64.2000 64.5425 254 19.82 308 28 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)