Jul 31 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Thursday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 116,107.82 million rupees Open interest* : 2,512,128 Total Traded Quantity : 1,867,635 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 26-Aug-14 81.0500 81.5125 81.0200 81.4525 44252 3992.91 49148 7599 EURINR 26-Sep-14 81.5200 81.9600 81.4650 81.8950 14062 745.67 9131 752 EURINR 29-Oct-14 82.0475 82.3250 82.0475 82.3125 324 16.52 201 27 GBPINR 26-Aug-14 102.3600 102.7600 102.3200 102.7050 41875 3218.86 31401 6164 GBPINR 26-Sep-14 102.9600 103.3300 102.8850 103.2575 8557 266.83 2590 375 GBPINR 29-Oct-14 103.4500 103.8100 103.4500 103.8100 244 5.39 52 24 GBPINR 26-Nov-14 104.2975 104.3000 104.2975 104.3000 48 0.42 4 3 GBPINR 29-Dec-14 104.4500 104.8500 104.3500 104.7500 176 2.30 22 12 JPYINR 26-Aug-14 59.1000 59.2225 58.8600 59.1875 8090 1089.82 18452 3595 JPYINR 26-Sep-14 59.2825 59.5900 59.2500 59.5600 1878 25.45 428 75 USDINR 26-Aug-14 60.4850 60.8875 60.4850 60.8500 1527443 91291.07 1504329 54151 USDINR 26-Sep-14 60.9150 61.2600 60.8450 61.2350 570566 10220.60 167442 3991 USDINR 29-Oct-14 61.2425 61.6075 61.1850 61.5725 126551 3357.70 54727 1079 USDINR 26-Nov-14 61.5775 61.9525 61.5325 61.9350 37415 393.32 6364 301 USDINR 29-Dec-14 61.9650 62.3225 61.9150 62.3025 41580 560.25 9007 311 USDINR 28-Jan-15 62.3750 62.7000 62.3600 62.6625 5689 69.71 1114 60 USDINR 25-Feb-15 62.6600 63.0500 62.6600 63.0275 9726 54.93 874 30 USDINR 27-Mar-15 63.0500 63.4800 63.0500 63.4000 3411 7.14 113 13 USDINR 28-Apr-15 63.4800 63.7500 63.4800 63.7500 1017 0.57 9 7 USDINR 27-May-15 63.6925 64.1500 63.6925 64.0700 18386 8.13 127 8 USDINR 26-Jun-15 64.1650 64.5625 64.1650 64.5275 48965 668.25 10369 226 USDINR 29-Jul-15 64.4000 64.8500 64.4000 64.8375 1873 111.96 1731 242 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)