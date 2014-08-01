Aug 1 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Friday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 162,508.98 million rupees Open interest* : 2,321,324 Total Traded Quantity : 2,597,570 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 26-Aug-14 81.7000 82.4075 81.7000 82.3425 44412 3406.03 41530 6869 EURINR 26-Sep-14 82.1550 82.8800 82.1550 82.8550 16296 401.85 4867 696 EURINR 29-Oct-14 82.6000 83.3000 82.6000 83.2000 570 27.16 327 37 GBPINR 26-Aug-14 102.9750 103.5375 102.9300 103.4200 46776 5165.94 50045 8850 GBPINR 26-Sep-14 103.4900 104.1400 103.4900 104.0375 10583 414.79 3997 869 GBPINR 29-Oct-14 104.0300 104.6500 103.9800 104.5900 435 22.95 220 74 GBPINR 26-Nov-14 104.5000 105.1000 104.5000 105.1000 84 4.08 39 25 GBPINR 29-Dec-14 105.2000 105.4375 105.2000 105.4375 177 0.42 4 4 GBPINR 28-Jan-15 105.9975 105.9975 105.9975 105.9975 12 0.11 1 1 GBPINR 25-Feb-15 106.1000 106.6000 106.1000 106.6000 3 0.21 2 2 GBPINR 27-Mar-15 106.5550 107.0025 106.5550 107.0025 29 0.21 2 2 GBPINR 28-Apr-15 107.2950 107.2950 107.2950 107.2950 16 0.11 1 1 GBPINR 27-May-15 107.6025 107.6025 107.6025 107.6025 12 0.11 1 1 JPYINR 26-Aug-14 59.3700 59.8100 59.3000 59.7500 9592 972.16 16323 3155 JPYINR 26-Sep-14 59.7075 60.1675 59.6750 60.1350 1877 13.93 232 59 JPYINR 29-Oct-14 60.5850 60.5850 60.5850 60.5850 3 0.12 2 2 USDINR 26-Aug-14 60.9950 61.5225 60.9950 61.4600 1285229 133948.74 2186772 78089 USDINR 26-Sep-14 61.4000 61.9150 61.3725 61.8625 601943 12911.95 209517 7610 USDINR 29-Oct-14 61.7625 62.2725 61.7100 62.2250 133920 2832.05 45684 1880 USDINR 26-Nov-14 62.1275 62.6450 62.0700 62.5775 36744 1028.29 16481 683 USDINR 29-Dec-14 62.5000 63.0325 62.4450 62.9625 40771 958.49 15265 573 USDINR 28-Jan-15 62.9500 63.3800 62.9500 63.3175 7274 252.93 4007 137 USDINR 25-Feb-15 63.4000 63.7000 63.3050 63.6300 9723 4.95 78 14 USDINR 27-Mar-15 63.7000 64.2000 63.6900 64.1500 3427 1.47 23 13 USDINR 28-Apr-15 64.0000 64.3975 64.0000 64.3975 1140 13.60 212 17 USDINR 27-May-15 64.5500 64.7500 64.4025 64.6800 18388 7.62 118 20 USDINR 26-Jun-15 64.8700 65.2500 64.8000 65.1975 48916 22.22 342 65 USDINR 29-Jul-15 64.9500 65.5000 64.9450 65.4950 2972 96.48 1478 193 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)