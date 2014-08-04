Aug 4 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Monday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 84,853.49 million rupees Open interest* : 2,313,109 Total Traded Quantity : 1,343,103 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 26-Aug-14 82.1250 82.5200 82.1000 82.1825 41410 2208.10 26830 5256 EURINR 26-Sep-14 82.6525 83.0250 82.5975 82.6675 16842 264.17 3191 396 EURINR 29-Oct-14 83.0550 83.3500 83.0550 83.2500 600 7.08 85 21 EURINR 25-Feb-15 85.4325 85.4325 85.4325 85.4325 23 0.09 1 1 GBPINR 26-Aug-14 103.0000 103.3800 102.8950 102.9950 45525 4280.35 41517 7255 GBPINR 26-Sep-14 103.5625 103.9900 103.5400 103.6200 11229 254.45 2453 484 GBPINR 29-Oct-14 104.2000 104.5000 104.0900 104.1400 442 3.54 34 20 GBPINR 26-Nov-14 104.7000 104.9900 104.7000 104.7000 84 0.31 3 3 GBPINR 29-Dec-14 105.1125 106.0000 105.0500 105.3750 178 0.53 5 5 GBPINR 28-Jan-15 105.9975 105.9975 105.9975 105.9975 13 0.11 1 1 GBPINR 25-Feb-15 106.4075 106.4075 106.4075 106.4075 4 0.11 1 1 GBPINR 27-Mar-15 106.7950 106.7950 106.7950 106.7950 30 0.11 1 1 GBPINR 27-May-15 107.6025 107.6025 107.6025 107.6025 13 0.11 1 1 JPYINR 26-Aug-14 59.6300 59.9175 59.6150 59.6875 8288 730.00 12218 2160 JPYINR 26-Sep-14 60.1500 60.2725 60.0500 60.0750 1900 7.33 122 21 JPYINR 29-Oct-14 60.7250 60.7250 60.4875 60.4875 2 0.18 3 3 USDINR 26-Aug-14 61.2325 61.4750 61.1475 61.2400 1246964 70990.41 1157857 51794 USDINR 26-Sep-14 61.6000 61.8650 61.5550 61.6450 632988 5004.75 81091 3153 USDINR 29-Oct-14 61.9350 62.2200 61.9300 62.0225 136074 833.41 13428 455 USDINR 26-Nov-14 62.3100 62.5700 62.2950 62.3700 36714 93.69 1500 108 USDINR 29-Dec-14 62.7100 62.9600 62.6675 62.7425 40729 71.80 1143 72 USDINR 28-Jan-15 63.1500 63.2500 63.0600 63.0925 8312 80.32 1271 41 USDINR 25-Feb-15 63.5500 63.5500 63.4100 63.4400 9723 0.19 3 3 USDINR 27-Mar-15 64.0000 64.5975 64.0000 64.5975 3420 0.58 9 3 USDINR 28-Apr-15 64.4000 64.4000 64.1700 64.1700 1144 1.80 28 6 USDINR 27-May-15 64.6500 64.9100 64.5500 64.6000 18384 4.14 64 12 USDINR 26-Jun-15 65.0000 65.1000 65.0000 65.1000 48917 3.77 58 7 USDINR 29-Jul-15 65.2125 65.3700 65.2100 65.3700 3157 12.07 185 10 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)