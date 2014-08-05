Aug 5 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Tuesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 111,276.5 million rupees Open interest* : 2,395,308 Total Traded Quantity : 1,766,616 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 26-Aug-14 82.1800 82.2325 81.6400 81.8050 39956 3332.47 40680 7138 EURINR 26-Sep-14 82.6625 82.7625 82.2000 82.3450 19010 428.98 5206 702 EURINR 29-Oct-14 83.0700 83.1300 82.6500 82.8050 672 14.35 173 36 GBPINR 26-Aug-14 103.1600 103.2850 102.6800 103.0350 43407 5105.16 49575 9283 GBPINR 26-Sep-14 103.8000 103.9000 103.3200 103.6575 11584 593.02 5723 1061 GBPINR 29-Oct-14 104.3100 104.4275 103.9000 104.2025 549 18.22 175 42 GBPINR 26-Nov-14 104.5200 104.5200 104.4750 104.4750 86 0.94 9 5 GBPINR 29-Dec-14 105.1000 105.1000 105.0000 105.0000 188 1.26 12 3 GBPINR 28-Jan-15 105.6000 105.6000 105.6000 105.6000 12 0.11 1 1 JPYINR 26-Aug-14 59.6925 59.7525 59.4400 59.5075 7797 623.98 10476 2366 JPYINR 26-Sep-14 60.1000 60.1000 59.8325 59.8975 1945 7.85 131 44 USDINR 26-Aug-14 61.2025 61.2700 60.9600 61.1150 1283130 91915.36 1504391 63288 USDINR 26-Sep-14 61.6225 61.6700 61.3525 61.5075 679106 8416.19 136880 4078 USDINR 29-Oct-14 62.2000 62.2000 61.7075 61.8700 137137 525.63 8499 445 USDINR 26-Nov-14 62.3450 62.3450 62.0650 62.2325 36587 98.05 1576 86 USDINR 29-Dec-14 62.7300 62.7800 62.4600 62.6025 42128 163.27 2609 112 USDINR 28-Jan-15 62.9325 62.9350 62.8100 62.9350 8410 17.12 272 13 USDINR 25-Feb-15 63.3000 63.3000 63.2000 63.2625 9723 8.79 139 10 USDINR 27-Mar-15 64.1975 64.1975 63.7350 64.0975 3419 0.19 3 3 USDINR 27-May-15 64.2025 64.2025 64.2025 64.2025 18389 0.96 15 2 USDINR 26-Jun-15 64.6050 64.7000 64.6000 64.7000 48917 4.52 70 5 USDINR 29-Jul-15 65.0100 65.0100 65.0100 65.0100 3156 0.07 1 1 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)