Aug 6 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Wednesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 181,081.70 million rupees Open interest* : 2,379,867 Total Traded Quantity : 2,865,322 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 26-Aug-14 81.9550 82.4800 81.9550 82.4350 37479 3805.95 46263 7408 EURINR 26-Sep-14 82.5000 83.0000 82.5000 82.9575 17624 409.28 4944 620 EURINR 29-Oct-14 83.2100 83.4150 83.1800 83.3625 687 2.75 33 14 EURINR 26-Nov-14 83.7000 83.8300 83.7000 83.8300 101 0.17 2 2 EURINR 27-Mar-15 88.0000 88.0000 85.0000 85.0000 34 1.38 16 2 GBPINR 26-Aug-14 103.2200 104.0275 103.2200 103.9375 46251 7873.19 75892 12047 GBPINR 26-Sep-14 103.9700 104.6500 103.9575 104.5725 12834 535.33 5129 1264 GBPINR 29-Oct-14 104.5075 105.1500 104.5075 105.0975 886 41.21 393 112 GBPINR 26-Nov-14 105.2100 105.6500 105.2100 105.6500 126 4.43 42 18 GBPINR 29-Dec-14 105.9000 106.1000 105.4125 105.9750 192 2.65 25 17 GBPINR 28-Jan-15 106.4000 106.4000 106.4000 106.4000 13 0.11 1 1 GBPINR 25-Feb-15 106.8025 106.9825 106.8025 106.9825 6 0.21 2 2 GBPINR 27-Mar-15 107.0500 107.0500 107.0500 107.0500 31 0.11 1 1 GBPINR 28-Apr-15 107.5500 107.5500 107.5500 107.5500 17 0.11 1 1 GBPINR 27-May-15 108.0575 108.0575 108.0575 108.0575 14 0.11 1 1 JPYINR 26-Aug-14 59.7700 60.4225 59.7700 60.3900 10126 1086.87 18089 3797 JPYINR 26-Sep-14 60.1950 60.8200 60.1850 60.7750 1985 18.86 312 92 JPYINR 29-Oct-14 61.0575 61.2325 61.0575 61.1450 2 0.12 2 2 USDINR 26-Aug-14 61.2800 61.8150 61.2625 61.7775 1269935 155231.63 2520216 99931 USDINR 26-Sep-14 61.6650 62.2150 61.6650 62.1825 676078 9479.73 152827 6714 USDINR 29-Oct-14 62.0225 62.5700 62.0225 62.5300 137574 783.55 12568 642 USDINR 26-Nov-14 62.3425 62.9200 62.3425 62.8825 36429 404.48 6452 326 USDINR 29-Dec-14 62.7225 63.2800 62.7225 63.2350 37325 1142.47 18123 541 USDINR 28-Jan-15 63.2350 63.6400 63.2350 63.5700 8506 74.77 1177 52 USDINR 25-Feb-15 63.7500 64.0975 63.7100 64.0025 9723 73.66 1152 50 USDINR 27-Mar-15 63.9725 64.3600 63.9725 64.3600 3419 2.06 32 8 USDINR 28-Apr-15 64.4425 64.6800 64.4400 64.6800 1149 0.71 11 4 USDINR 27-May-15 64.9500 65.1200 64.7800 64.9950 18385 10.53 162 15 USDINR 26-Jun-15 65.0000 65.3900 65.0000 65.3900 49078 16.76 257 24 USDINR 29-Jul-15 65.4300 65.8100 65.4000 65.7500 3858 78.52 1197 52 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)