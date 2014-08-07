Aug 7 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National
Stock Exchange on Thursday.
Summary:
Total Traded Value : 139,835.47 million rupees
Open interest* : 2,274,649
Total Traded Quantity : 2,221,677
Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of
Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades
---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------
EURINR 26-Aug-14 82.5000 82.6350 82.2050 82.2400 36946 2686.56 32603 6222
EURINR 26-Sep-14 82.9500 83.1400 82.7400 82.7600 17848 181.51 2188 433
EURINR 29-Oct-14 83.3150 83.5500 83.2100 83.2400 693 9.10 109 30
GBPINR 26-Aug-14 103.8125 103.9800 103.5275 103.5625 42757 4987.08 48075 8523
GBPINR 26-Sep-14 104.4700 104.5975 104.1700 104.2075 13230 350.79 3361 746
GBPINR 29-Oct-14 104.8525 105.0800 104.7000 104.7250 1196 61.76 589 70
GBPINR 26-Nov-14 105.2650 105.5500 105.2500 105.2500 126 2.74 26 18
GBPINR 29-Dec-14 105.8825 105.8825 105.8825 105.8825 192 0.11 1 1
GBPINR 28-Jan-15 106.2025 106.2025 106.2025 106.2025 12 0.11 1 1
GBPINR 25-Feb-15 106.7050 106.7050 106.7050 106.7050 5 0.11 1 1
GBPINR 27-Mar-15 106.9400 106.9900 106.9400 106.9900 32 0.43 4 4
GBPINR 28-Apr-15 107.5000 107.5000 107.5000 107.5000 18 0.11 1 1
GBPINR 27-May-15 107.8800 107.9300 107.8800 107.9300 15 0.32 3 3
JPYINR 26-Aug-14 60.3300 60.4225 60.0900 60.1100 6830 953.39 15827 3115
JPYINR 26-Sep-14 60.7425 60.7975 60.5100 60.5200 1991 4.54 75 41
USDINR 26-Aug-14 61.5600 61.7875 61.4500 61.4825 1160038 122118.80 1982469 79776
USDINR 26-Sep-14 62.0425 62.1900 61.8600 61.8850 678263 6310.45 101795 4274
USDINR 29-Oct-14 62.3800 62.5325 62.2300 62.2400 137153 879.78 14110 511
USDINR 26-Nov-14 62.6950 62.8400 62.6025 62.6050 38927 458.01 7303 169
USDINR 29-Dec-14 63.0800 63.2500 62.9875 63.0025 44344 761.38 12067 315
USDINR 28-Jan-15 63.4075 63.5000 63.4000 63.4525 8426 30.71 484 26
USDINR 25-Feb-15 63.8000 63.9500 63.7000 63.7000 9723 21.00 329 20
USDINR 27-Mar-15 64.2000 64.2800 64.1000 64.1150 3350 4.62 72 9
USDINR 28-Apr-15 64.4475 64.4500 64.4475 64.4500 1154 0.64 10 2
USDINR 27-May-15 65.1400 65.1500 64.7700 64.9050 18386 0.52 8 8
USDINR 26-Jun-15 65.2250 65.4000 65.1500 65.3025 49080 0.59 9 9
USDINR 29-Jul-15 65.5425 65.6525 65.5000 65.5000 3914 10.30 157 25
# in million rupees
* Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours.
Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month.
SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India
