Aug 8 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Friday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 147,460.22 million rupees Open interest* : 2,293,315 Total Traded Quantity : 2,338,544 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 26-Aug-14 82.5600 82.7950 82.1775 82.3100 37015 3335.45 40405 7193 EURINR 26-Sep-14 83.1625 83.3000 82.7025 82.8625 18274 255.85 3081 446 EURINR 29-Oct-14 83.5500 83.6500 83.1500 83.2175 804 10.19 122 17 GBPINR 26-Aug-14 103.8900 104.1150 103.1275 103.2675 40130 4885.42 47121 8248 GBPINR 26-Sep-14 104.3925 104.7200 103.7725 103.8950 12900 402.27 3860 800 GBPINR 29-Oct-14 105.0600 105.1100 104.4000 104.4525 846 40.56 387 60 GBPINR 26-Nov-14 105.5000 105.7325 104.9000 104.9450 123 1.16 11 10 GBPINR 29-Dec-14 106.0000 106.0000 105.4000 105.4000 193 0.53 5 5 GBPINR 28-Jan-15 106.0425 106.0425 106.0000 106.0200 10 0.21 2 2 GBPINR 25-Feb-15 106.5050 106.5050 106.5050 106.5050 4 0.11 1 1 GBPINR 27-Mar-15 106.7275 106.7275 106.7275 106.7275 31 0.11 1 1 GBPINR 28-Apr-15 107.4700 107.4700 107.4700 107.4700 17 0.11 1 1 JPYINR 26-Aug-14 60.3600 60.9100 60.1850 60.2925 6948 1073.26 17701 4044 JPYINR 26-Sep-14 61.1675 61.2900 60.6075 60.6625 2087 23.24 381 118 USDINR 26-Aug-14 61.8000 61.9800 61.3725 61.4500 1164183 125697.42 2036920 82597 USDINR 26-Sep-14 62.2000 62.3850 61.7900 61.8500 686246 9279.30 149450 5798 USDINR 29-Oct-14 62.6350 62.7400 62.1700 62.2200 138286 1044.78 16750 606 USDINR 26-Nov-14 63.0575 63.1000 62.5400 62.5675 39232 431.96 6883 271 USDINR 29-Dec-14 63.3800 63.5000 62.9400 62.9850 51775 887.26 14042 365 USDINR 28-Jan-15 63.7500 63.8350 63.3200 63.3250 8602 52.33 823 41 USDINR 25-Feb-15 64.0900 64.1225 63.6600 63.6825 9722 4.16 65 8 USDINR 27-Mar-15 64.4500 64.4500 64.0000 64.0425 3375 1.87 29 3 USDINR 28-Apr-15 64.8500 64.8500 64.4500 64.4500 1153 0.13 2 2 USDINR 27-May-15 65.5275 65.5275 64.7200 64.8200 18386 28.37 437 29 USDINR 26-Jun-15 65.4500 65.8000 65.2400 65.2400 49054 3.86 59 11 USDINR 29-Jul-15 65.8000 65.8000 65.4000 65.5500 3919 0.33 5 3 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)