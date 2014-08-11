Aug 11 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Monday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 91,098.35 million rupees Open interest* : 2,292,812 Total Traded Quantity : 1,439,769 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 26-Aug-14 82.1500 82.2875 82.0025 82.1925 37356 2324.75 28294 4837 EURINR 26-Sep-14 82.6350 82.8100 82.5500 82.7425 21169 463.48 5604 492 EURINR 29-Oct-14 83.0500 83.2000 83.0475 83.1550 874 5.99 72 13 EURINR 26-Nov-14 83.5000 83.5000 83.5000 83.5000 104 0.25 3 1 GBPINR 26-Aug-14 102.9800 103.1475 102.6525 102.9650 37312 3914.07 38030 6815 GBPINR 26-Sep-14 103.7600 103.8000 103.3100 103.6275 15896 976.58 9432 1145 GBPINR 29-Oct-14 104.0000 104.3100 103.8500 104.1425 944 19.57 188 60 GBPINR 26-Nov-14 104.5500 104.8000 104.5500 104.6200 122 0.42 4 4 GBPINR 29-Dec-14 105.0000 105.2500 105.0000 105.2500 193 0.42 4 4 GBPINR 27-Mar-15 106.3500 106.3975 106.3500 106.3975 32 0.21 2 2 JPYINR 26-Aug-14 60.0075 60.2425 59.9350 60.1175 6845 574.68 9563 1970 JPYINR 26-Sep-14 60.3700 60.6275 60.3550 60.5000 2059 8.10 134 31 USDINR 26-Aug-14 61.2675 61.4725 61.2000 61.3750 1103353 73115.26 1191779 53268 USDINR 26-Sep-14 61.7500 61.8725 61.6050 61.7900 739472 7817.25 126610 4584 USDINR 29-Oct-14 62.0600 62.2425 61.9900 62.1600 138521 878.47 14136 546 USDINR 26-Nov-14 62.4000 62.6175 62.3700 62.5350 42115 448.43 7173 296 USDINR 29-Dec-14 62.8500 63.0200 62.7850 62.9600 56623 508.90 8086 288 USDINR 28-Jan-15 63.2400 63.3500 63.2400 63.3300 8744 34.57 546 16 USDINR 25-Feb-15 63.5500 63.7000 63.5500 63.6000 9722 6.62 104 4 USDINR 27-May-15 64.6800 64.6800 64.6800 64.6800 18386 0.06 1 1 USDINR 26-Jun-15 65.0000 65.2000 65.0000 65.2000 49052 0.13 2 2 USDINR 29-Jul-15 65.3600 65.4300 65.3600 65.4300 3918 0.13 2 2 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)