Aug 12 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Tuesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 83,537.77 million rupees Open interest* : 2,410,136 Total Traded Quantity : 1,328,818 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 26-Aug-14 82.0250 82.1050 81.7700 81.8000 35742 2106.70 25713 4533 EURINR 26-Sep-14 82.6200 82.6225 82.3250 82.3475 21587 223.52 2709 424 EURINR 29-Oct-14 83.8300 83.8300 82.7800 82.7900 866 18.81 227 26 GBPINR 26-Aug-14 103.0000 103.0000 102.7450 102.8575 35827 2888.33 28080 4741 GBPINR 26-Sep-14 103.5500 103.6200 103.4125 103.5275 17287 441.48 4265 607 GBPINR 29-Oct-14 104.0300 104.1000 103.9900 104.0525 927 14.88 143 30 GBPINR 26-Nov-14 104.4525 104.4525 104.4525 104.4525 123 0.10 1 1 GBPINR 29-Dec-14 105.0000 105.0000 105.0000 105.0000 193 0.11 1 1 GBPINR 27-Mar-15 106.2850 106.3975 106.2600 106.3150 33 0.32 3 3 JPYINR 26-Aug-14 59.9750 60.0600 59.8950 59.9250 6093 638.75 10651 2284 JPYINR 26-Sep-14 60.4100 60.4325 60.3400 60.3525 2074 18.36 304 64 USDINR 26-Aug-14 61.3900 61.4100 61.2700 61.2950 1118607 63980.78 1043104 40817 USDINR 26-Sep-14 61.7325 61.8175 61.6900 61.7250 835945 12078.70 195554 4926 USDINR 29-Oct-14 62.1675 62.1975 62.0600 62.0825 139738 719.53 11578 294 USDINR 26-Nov-14 62.5500 62.5500 62.4500 62.4625 43110 147.98 2368 108 USDINR 29-Dec-14 62.8850 62.9650 62.8525 62.8725 57224 198.83 3161 82 USDINR 28-Jan-15 63.2300 63.2825 63.2100 63.2175 9178 51.67 817 20 USDINR 25-Feb-15 63.6175 63.6500 63.5300 63.5300 9722 6.11 96 7 USDINR 27-Mar-15 63.9600 64.1000 63.9600 64.1000 3375 0.19 3 2 USDINR 28-Apr-15 64.2875 64.2875 64.2875 64.2875 1155 0.13 2 1 USDINR 27-May-15 64.7000 64.7000 64.6200 64.6200 18386 0.39 6 4 USDINR 26-Jun-15 65.0000 65.1000 65.0000 65.0075 49052 0.26 4 3 USDINR 29-Jul-15 65.4075 65.5000 65.4075 65.4525 3892 1.83 28 7 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)