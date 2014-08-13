Aug 13 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Wednesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 74,126.13 million rupees Open interest* : 2,443,047 Total Traded Quantity : 1,160,892 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 26-Aug-14 82.0000 82.2400 81.9175 81.9675 35108 2027.44 24722 4118 EURINR 26-Sep-14 82.6850 82.6850 82.4700 82.5050 21629 109.05 1321 185 EURINR 29-Oct-14 83.0500 83.0500 82.9900 82.9900 873 1.00 12 5 GBPINR 26-Aug-14 103.1600 103.3750 102.4400 102.4950 34410 5009.68 48666 9762 GBPINR 26-Sep-14 103.8725 104.0100 103.1000 103.1600 17099 498.86 4815 1183 GBPINR 29-Oct-14 104.3450 104.5000 103.6500 103.6875 953 26.31 253 113 GBPINR 26-Nov-14 104.8000 104.9825 104.3000 104.3000 116 1.36 13 12 GBPINR 29-Dec-14 105.4450 105.4450 105.0000 105.0000 193 0.42 4 4 GBPINR 25-Feb-15 106.1975 106.1975 106.1975 106.1975 4 0.11 1 1 JPYINR 26-Aug-14 60.0900 60.0900 59.8675 59.8900 6790 353.30 5894 1286 JPYINR 26-Sep-14 60.4225 60.4500 60.3025 60.3150 2042 5.55 92 28 JPYINR 29-Oct-14 60.7150 60.7150 60.7150 60.7150 3 0.12 2 1 USDINR 26-Aug-14 61.4100 61.4800 61.3325 61.3525 1130792 53283.81 868068 33831 USDINR 26-Sep-14 61.8650 61.8800 61.7525 61.7725 855510 10691.53 173025 3313 USDINR 29-Oct-14 62.2025 62.2200 62.1300 62.1425 142441 1662.47 26736 322 USDINR 26-Nov-14 62.5450 62.5950 62.5000 62.5050 47688 387.57 6197 130 USDINR 29-Dec-14 62.9875 62.9875 62.9000 62.9100 57653 56.29 894 43 USDINR 28-Jan-15 63.2575 63.3550 63.2450 63.3550 9188 6.71 106 18 USDINR 25-Feb-15 63.5825 63.6500 63.5825 63.6475 9722 1.02 16 4 USDINR 27-Mar-15 64.0000 64.1000 64.0000 64.1000 3399 3.07 48 2 USDINR 27-May-15 64.7100 64.7100 64.7100 64.7100 18386 0.06 1 1 USDINR 26-Jun-15 65.1575 65.1575 65.0300 65.0300 49048 0.39 6 2 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)