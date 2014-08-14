Aug 14 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Thursday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 111,434.60 million rupees Open interest* : 2,543,164 Total Traded Quantity : 1,774,353 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 26-Aug-14 81.7950 81.8300 81.4275 81.4950 34289 3073.01 37645 5697 EURINR 26-Sep-14 82.3600 82.3800 81.9625 82.0375 21713 254.73 3101 469 EURINR 29-Oct-14 82.8000 82.8000 82.4500 82.4500 909 7.28 88 24 EURINR 26-Nov-14 83.1025 83.1025 83.1000 83.1000 101 1.08 13 3 GBPINR 26-Aug-14 102.1700 102.1700 101.5350 101.6200 32187 4227.93 41495 7509 GBPINR 26-Sep-14 102.8500 102.9575 102.1500 102.2450 18209 913.43 8908 1441 GBPINR 29-Oct-14 103.5975 103.5975 102.7300 102.7325 816 38.97 378 138 GBPINR 26-Nov-14 103.8000 103.9000 103.3100 103.3500 98 7.97 77 43 GBPINR 29-Dec-14 104.3000 104.3000 104.0000 104.0000 193 0.31 3 3 JPYINR 26-Aug-14 59.6050 59.7200 59.4450 59.4975 7059 622.94 10454 2170 JPYINR 26-Sep-14 60.0700 60.1225 59.8700 59.8950 2041 21.25 354 69 JPYINR 29-Oct-14 60.4500 60.4500 60.4500 60.4500 6 0.18 3 1 USDINR 26-Aug-14 61.1975 61.2425 60.8725 60.9100 1068072 80811.35 1323408 55937 USDINR 26-Sep-14 61.6450 61.6550 61.2825 61.3325 1004204 18849.09 306435 8739 USDINR 29-Oct-14 62.0100 62.0325 61.6800 61.7075 150087 1702.51 27530 862 USDINR 26-Nov-14 62.3900 62.3900 62.0650 62.0900 49219 384.99 6195 192 USDINR 29-Dec-14 62.8200 62.8200 62.5000 62.5325 59271 487.45 7791 255 USDINR 28-Jan-15 63.0800 63.0800 62.8700 62.8975 9165 19.25 306 24 USDINR 25-Feb-15 63.4525 63.4625 63.2200 63.2200 9718 2.03 32 9 USDINR 27-Mar-15 63.7500 63.7500 63.7500 63.7500 3382 1.40 22 2 USDINR 28-Apr-15 64.0000 64.0000 64.0000 64.0000 1155 0.06 1 1 USDINR 27-May-15 64.4900 64.4900 64.2500 64.2500 18386 0.97 15 6 USDINR 26-Jun-15 65.0000 65.0000 64.4825 64.5825 48997 3.76 58 11 USDINR 29-Jul-15 65.3000 65.3000 64.9975 64.9975 3887 2.67 41 4 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)