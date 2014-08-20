Aug 20 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Wednesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 125,388.99 million rupees Open interest* : 2,858,504 Total Traded Quantity : 2,014,383 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 26-Aug-14 81.0000 81.1400 80.6350 80.6575 30459 2556.69 31636 4947 EURINR 26-Sep-14 81.6075 81.6700 81.1700 81.1875 22562 383.87 4717 589 EURINR 29-Oct-14 82.0100 82.0100 81.6575 81.6675 912 4.17 51 15 EURINR 29-Dec-14 82.8925 82.8925 82.8875 82.8875 10 0.17 2 2 GBPINR 26-Aug-14 101.1175 101.3575 100.7600 101.0975 24951 4673.61 46243 8169 GBPINR 26-Sep-14 101.8000 101.9475 101.3900 101.7275 20812 590.10 5803 837 GBPINR 29-Oct-14 102.4000 102.5000 102.0000 102.2600 853 18.10 177 41 GBPINR 26-Nov-14 102.8000 102.9500 102.5000 102.7500 82 1.95 19 10 GBPINR 29-Dec-14 103.1100 103.3000 103.0400 103.3000 194 0.52 5 5 GBPINR 28-Jan-15 105.0000 105.0000 105.0000 105.0000 11 0.11 1 1 JPYINR 26-Aug-14 59.1100 59.1675 58.7600 58.7925 7383 515.32 8747 2186 JPYINR 26-Sep-14 59.4650 59.5750 59.1825 59.2075 2228 71.66 1207 267 JPYINR 29-Oct-14 59.5050 59.7300 59.5050 59.7225 33 1.67 28 5 USDINR 26-Aug-14 60.9175 60.9725 60.6175 60.7225 1281089 98378.30 1618615 54352 USDINR 26-Sep-14 61.2925 61.3775 61.0375 61.1475 1098097 16790.88 274435 9758 USDINR 29-Oct-14 61.7000 61.7600 61.4350 61.5400 162218 978.44 15893 564 USDINR 26-Nov-14 62.0325 62.1000 61.8000 61.9150 51016 218.10 3521 131 USDINR 29-Dec-14 62.5000 62.5500 62.2100 62.3325 60703 176.56 2831 88 USDINR 28-Jan-15 62.9325 62.9325 62.5800 62.6900 9518 11.73 187 16 USDINR 25-Feb-15 63.1100 63.1100 62.9600 63.0350 9724 1.51 24 8 USDINR 27-Mar-15 63.4000 63.6000 63.3650 63.6000 3370 0.19 3 3 USDINR 28-Apr-15 63.8500 63.8500 63.7125 63.7200 1062 4.02 63 5 USDINR 27-May-15 64.1300 64.1300 64.1100 64.1200 18386 0.13 2 2 USDINR 26-Jun-15 64.5600 64.5800 64.5000 64.5800 48944 3.29 51 13 USDINR 29-Jul-15 65.0000 65.0000 64.7125 64.7400 3887 7.90 122 10 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)