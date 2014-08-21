Aug 21 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Thursday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 102,557.49 million rupees Open interest* : 2,745,813 Total Traded Quantity : 1,650,999 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 26-Aug-14 80.5175 80.7500 80.3500 80.5625 27541 2579.87 32021 4958 EURINR 26-Sep-14 81.0700 81.2700 80.9025 81.0925 23966 493.36 6086 800 EURINR 29-Oct-14 81.4925 81.7375 81.3700 81.6575 777 21.48 263 23 EURINR 26-Nov-14 82.2975 82.2975 82.2975 82.2975 101 0.16 2 2 GBPINR 26-Aug-14 100.8975 100.9675 100.5000 100.7450 25396 2985.28 29630 6544 GBPINR 26-Sep-14 101.3775 101.5900 101.1400 101.3650 21337 404.84 3995 833 GBPINR 29-Oct-14 101.9200 102.1475 101.7100 101.9075 1076 35.37 347 72 GBPINR 26-Nov-14 102.7400 102.7500 102.2525 102.5000 94 5.02 49 19 GBPINR 29-Dec-14 103.4000 103.4000 102.7375 103.2500 194 1.96 19 7 GBPINR 27-May-15 105.4925 105.4925 105.4925 105.4925 16 0.11 1 1 JPYINR 26-Aug-14 58.5225 58.6775 58.4300 58.5325 7857 793.83 13560 2441 JPYINR 26-Sep-14 58.9800 59.0900 58.8525 58.9450 2799 64.95 1102 176 JPYINR 29-Oct-14 59.3500 59.4300 59.1725 59.4125 33 0.47 8 4 USDINR 26-Aug-14 60.7525 60.8625 60.6625 60.7350 1107946 78684.86 1294840 44687 USDINR 26-Sep-14 61.1700 61.2850 61.0875 61.1600 1145065 14028.80 229279 10146 USDINR 29-Oct-14 61.5975 61.6850 61.5000 61.5575 172815 1767.86 28708 1104 USDINR 26-Nov-14 61.9575 62.0500 61.8800 61.9225 53911 455.67 7352 241 USDINR 29-Dec-14 62.3800 62.4675 62.3100 62.3375 60698 175.84 2819 85 USDINR 28-Jan-15 62.6700 62.8050 62.6700 62.6925 9771 45.79 730 33 USDINR 25-Feb-15 63.2000 63.2500 63.0925 63.1025 9731 1.20 19 6 USDINR 27-Mar-15 63.5000 63.6000 63.2000 63.4000 3480 7.46 118 10 USDINR 27-May-15 64.1600 64.1600 64.1600 64.1600 18386 0.06 1 1 USDINR 26-Jun-15 64.4700 64.4700 64.4200 64.4200 48944 0.64 10 5 USDINR 29-Jul-15 64.9000 64.9000 64.8125 64.8900 3879 2.60 40 6 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)