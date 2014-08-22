Aug 22 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Friday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 111,884.33 million rupees Open interest* : 2,781,375 Total Traded Quantity : 1,810,564 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 26-Aug-14 80.4950 80.5000 80.2700 80.3175 27732 2248.56 27978 4388 EURINR 26-Sep-14 80.9900 81.0000 80.8000 80.8475 24428 470.56 5817 692 EURINR 29-Oct-14 81.4050 81.4200 81.2900 81.2900 827 6.43 79 26 GBPINR 26-Aug-14 100.5175 100.5175 100.2000 100.3025 21690 2831.14 28216 5898 GBPINR 26-Sep-14 100.8000 101.0800 100.8000 100.9225 24140 702.91 6963 1104 GBPINR 29-Oct-14 101.6000 101.6300 101.4075 101.4675 1080 11.57 114 41 GBPINR 26-Nov-14 102.3400 102.3975 101.9350 102.1500 111 5.20 51 18 GBPINR 29-Dec-14 103.0000 103.0000 103.0000 103.0000 194 0.31 3 1 GBPINR 27-May-15 105.1025 105.1025 105.1025 105.1025 15 0.11 1 1 JPYINR 26-Aug-14 58.4600 58.5450 58.1800 58.3700 7505 610.53 10462 2379 JPYINR 26-Sep-14 58.9400 58.9525 58.6225 58.7850 3108 84.09 1431 414 JPYINR 29-Oct-14 59.1000 59.1000 59.1000 59.1000 34 0.12 2 2 USDINR 26-Aug-14 60.6000 60.6250 60.4000 60.5100 929450 72417.03 1197055 45721 USDINR 26-Sep-14 61.0200 61.0600 60.8200 60.9325 1336662 27507.76 451584 15964 USDINR 29-Oct-14 61.4600 61.4600 61.2400 61.3375 175385 2280.03 37186 1330 USDINR 26-Nov-14 61.8000 61.8000 61.6100 61.6900 62223 1090.19 17669 466 USDINR 29-Dec-14 62.2400 62.2400 62.0375 62.1425 64074 765.30 12319 354 USDINR 28-Jan-15 62.5025 62.5875 62.4000 62.5650 17281 833.18 13329 417 USDINR 25-Feb-15 62.8850 62.8900 62.8400 62.8900 9733 12.77 203 4 USDINR 27-Mar-15 63.2000 63.2500 63.1175 63.2500 3490 1.39 22 5 USDINR 28-Apr-15 63.6000 63.6000 63.6000 63.6000 1061 0.38 6 2 USDINR 27-May-15 64.0000 64.0500 63.8500 63.8600 18379 0.51 8 4 USDINR 26-Jun-15 64.3700 64.3800 64.2725 64.3025 48928 1.87 29 10 USDINR 29-Jul-15 64.6950 64.6950 64.6250 64.6350 3845 2.39 37 8 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)