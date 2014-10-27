Oct 27 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Monday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 75,072.32 million rupees Open interest* : 2,588,487 Total Traded Quantity : 1,189,200 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 29-Oct-14 77.7000 77.8875 77.7000 77.7350 24429 2139.00 27497 4195 EURINR 26-Nov-14 78.1350 78.2725 78.0875 78.1175 23727 628.12 8034 1022 EURINR 29-Dec-14 78.5925 78.6875 78.5400 78.5500 3608 68.40 870 90 GBPINR 29-Oct-14 98.5250 98.8875 98.5225 98.8275 19368 2880.59 29190 5313 GBPINR 26-Nov-14 98.9950 99.3500 98.9950 99.3000 22369 1025.83 10346 1265 GBPINR 29-Dec-14 99.5350 99.8500 99.5350 99.7900 939 13.36 134 44 GBPINR 28-Jan-15 100.1800 100.2500 100.1500 100.2500 166 0.40 4 4 GBPINR 25-Feb-15 100.5000 100.7500 100.5000 100.7500 25 0.70 7 7 JPYINR 29-Oct-14 56.6825 56.9775 56.6825 56.8750 8312 596.71 10499 2226 JPYINR 26-Nov-14 57.0250 57.2725 57.0000 57.1900 1163 80.56 1411 347 JPYINR 29-Dec-14 57.5000 57.5000 57.3000 57.3000 31 1.66 29 5 USDINR 29-Oct-14 61.1800 61.3850 61.1650 61.3525 792000 47505.89 775090 25833 USDINR 26-Nov-14 61.5100 61.7225 61.5100 61.6975 1077917 16871.06 273804 7622 USDINR 29-Dec-14 61.9200 62.1175 61.9200 62.0925 374912 1597.86 25759 1212 USDINR 28-Jan-15 62.3100 62.4825 62.3025 62.4575 86819 968.00 15510 452 USDINR 25-Feb-15 62.6325 62.8000 62.6325 62.7900 28928 326.71 5206 151 USDINR 27-Mar-15 63.0375 63.1500 63.0000 63.1400 24929 306.43 4858 125 USDINR 28-Apr-15 63.3750 63.5000 63.3600 63.5000 17474 15.60 246 19 USDINR 27-May-15 63.7100 63.8000 63.7100 63.8000 16644 1.53 24 2 USDINR 26-Jun-15 64.1000 64.2000 64.0700 64.2000 47167 13.85 216 10 USDINR 29-Jul-15 64.4200 64.6000 64.4200 64.5825 4113 26.23 407 46 USDINR 27-Aug-15 64.8700 64.9500 64.8500 64.9400 12114 1.04 16 9 USDINR 28-Sep-15 65.0900 65.2500 65.0900 65.1525 1333 2.80 43 6 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)