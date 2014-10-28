Oct 28 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Tuesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 123,665.3 million rupees Open interest* : 2,740,847 Total Traded Quantity : 1,816,271 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 29-Oct-14 77.8100 78.0500 77.7900 77.9025 20401 2900.22 37211 4517 EURINR 26-Nov-14 78.1000 78.4400 78.1000 78.3025 30405 1797.22 22949 2388 EURINR 29-Dec-14 78.7500 78.8600 78.6500 78.7475 5543 179.39 2279 273 EURINR 28-Jan-15 79.0850 79.1200 79.0150 79.1200 372 5.77 73 8 GBPINR 29-Oct-14 98.8800 99.0675 98.6950 98.8750 13049 2869.52 29014 4681 GBPINR 26-Nov-14 99.3900 99.5250 99.1625 99.3375 29253 1327.34 13357 1688 GBPINR 29-Dec-14 99.8500 100.0000 99.6425 99.8475 1178 26.87 269 169 GBPINR 28-Jan-15 100.5000 100.5000 100.3000 100.3000 167 0.70 7 6 GBPINR 25-Feb-15 101.0000 101.0000 101.0000 101.0000 26 0.10 1 1 GBPINR 27-Mar-15 101.5000 101.5000 101.5000 101.5000 63 0.10 1 1 JPYINR 29-Oct-14 56.9125 56.9850 56.7300 56.7525 7795 522.14 9182 1717 JPYINR 26-Nov-14 57.2425 57.3000 57.0575 57.0825 2591 189.99 3324 567 JPYINR 29-Dec-14 57.4350 57.4375 57.4100 57.4100 34 0.29 5 3 USDINR 29-Oct-14 61.3150 61.4250 61.2975 61.3375 612255 63541.61 1035631 31574 USDINR 26-Nov-14 61.6475 61.7650 61.6425 61.6775 1230589 28397.33 460285 14672 USDINR 29-Dec-14 62.0375 62.1550 62.0375 62.0875 420467 6220.41 100167 2896 USDINR 28-Jan-15 62.4400 62.5150 62.4150 62.4625 94221 1088.09 17420 409 USDINR 25-Feb-15 62.8300 62.8425 62.7400 62.8200 29726 214.30 3413 147 USDINR 27-Mar-15 63.1500 63.2000 63.0900 63.1750 25963 445.10 7049 252 USDINR 28-Apr-15 63.5800 63.5900 63.4500 63.5800 12468 446.73 7032 164 USDINR 27-May-15 63.7900 63.9000 63.7900 63.8600 16644 9.83 154 10 USDINR 26-Jun-15 64.2000 64.2500 64.2000 64.2300 47171 0.64 10 6 USDINR 29-Jul-15 64.5525 64.6200 64.5400 64.6000 3963 16.21 251 11 USDINR 27-Aug-15 64.9900 65.0500 64.8525 64.9850 12114 16.25 250 16 USDINR 28-Sep-15 65.3000 65.3500 65.2400 65.2900 1360 3.79 58 8 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)