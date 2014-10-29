Oct 29 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Wednesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 110,463.68 million rupees Open interest* : 2,841,032 Total Traded Quantity : 1,736,678 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 29-Oct-14 77.9700 78.1525 77.9475 78.1200 9404 2042.84 26173 2603 EURINR 26-Nov-14 78.3500 78.5600 78.3500 78.5325 35645 4937.46 62918 6402 EURINR 29-Dec-14 78.8200 79.0275 78.8000 79.0050 12692 1462.24 18516 1226 EURINR 28-Jan-15 79.2500 79.4400 79.2500 79.4400 313 5.87 74 8 GBPINR 29-Oct-14 98.8025 99.0225 98.7725 99.0025 6623 1399.63 14150 2119 GBPINR 26-Nov-14 99.2325 99.5200 99.2325 99.3375 31863 2965.08 29833 4731 GBPINR 29-Dec-14 99.8975 100.0275 99.8225 99.8975 3828 465.53 4657 483 GBPINR 28-Jan-15 100.3275 100.5000 100.3275 100.3625 221 26.01 259 24 GBPINR 25-Feb-15 101.4000 101.4000 100.9500 100.9500 25 0.20 2 2 GBPINR 27-Mar-15 101.4000 101.5000 101.4000 101.5000 63 0.30 3 3 JPYINR 29-Oct-14 56.7700 56.7900 56.6250 56.7350 4241 496.69 8760 1302 JPYINR 26-Nov-14 56.9975 57.1500 56.9500 57.0700 7494 756.52 13259 2375 JPYINR 29-Dec-14 57.3000 57.5975 57.2025 57.4300 186 10.69 186 34 USDINR 29-Oct-14 61.2200 61.3175 61.2125 61.3125 436733 34179.12 557685 11713 USDINR 26-Nov-14 61.6000 61.6900 61.5525 61.6550 1577102 55106.34 893939 27070 USDINR 29-Dec-14 61.9925 62.0875 61.9625 62.0475 462704 5057.22 81508 2358 USDINR 28-Jan-15 62.3850 62.4525 62.3500 62.4350 100128 1072.25 17177 524 USDINR 25-Feb-15 62.7425 62.8000 62.7400 62.7600 30439 131.96 2102 63 USDINR 27-Mar-15 63.1000 63.1700 63.1000 63.1225 27029 191.74 3037 90 USDINR 28-Apr-15 63.4900 63.5500 63.4450 63.5000 12883 111.82 1760 50 USDINR 27-May-15 63.7825 63.8000 63.7825 63.8000 16645 0.32 5 4 USDINR 26-Jun-15 64.2300 64.2300 64.2300 64.2300 47177 0.39 6 2 USDINR 29-Jul-15 64.5100 64.6500 64.5100 64.5900 3984 23.44 363 21 USDINR 27-Aug-15 64.9200 64.9300 64.9200 64.9300 12114 0.91 14 2 USDINR 28-Sep-15 65.2500 65.3000 65.2200 65.3000 1345 8.68 133 10 USDINR 28-Oct-15 65.5200 65.6500 65.5200 65.6000 151 10.42 159 29 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)