BRIEF-Visa Steel says co in talks with strategic/financial investors
* Visa steel ltd clarifies on news item, "china's baosteel group to acquire 26 percent in visa steel"
Oct 29 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Wednesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 110,463.68 million rupees Open interest* : 2,841,032 Total Traded Quantity : 1,736,678 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 29-Oct-14 77.9700 78.1525 77.9475 78.1200 9404 2042.84 26173 2603 EURINR 26-Nov-14 78.3500 78.5600 78.3500 78.5325 35645 4937.46 62918 6402 EURINR 29-Dec-14 78.8200 79.0275 78.8000 79.0050 12692 1462.24 18516 1226 EURINR 28-Jan-15 79.2500 79.4400 79.2500 79.4400 313 5.87 74 8 GBPINR 29-Oct-14 98.8025 99.0225 98.7725 99.0025 6623 1399.63 14150 2119 GBPINR 26-Nov-14 99.2325 99.5200 99.2325 99.3375 31863 2965.08 29833 4731 GBPINR 29-Dec-14 99.8975 100.0275 99.8225 99.8975 3828 465.53 4657 483 GBPINR 28-Jan-15 100.3275 100.5000 100.3275 100.3625 221 26.01 259 24 GBPINR 25-Feb-15 101.4000 101.4000 100.9500 100.9500 25 0.20 2 2 GBPINR 27-Mar-15 101.4000 101.5000 101.4000 101.5000 63 0.30 3 3 JPYINR 29-Oct-14 56.7700 56.7900 56.6250 56.7350 4241 496.69 8760 1302 JPYINR 26-Nov-14 56.9975 57.1500 56.9500 57.0700 7494 756.52 13259 2375 JPYINR 29-Dec-14 57.3000 57.5975 57.2025 57.4300 186 10.69 186 34 USDINR 29-Oct-14 61.2200 61.3175 61.2125 61.3125 436733 34179.12 557685 11713 USDINR 26-Nov-14 61.6000 61.6900 61.5525 61.6550 1577102 55106.34 893939 27070 USDINR 29-Dec-14 61.9925 62.0875 61.9625 62.0475 462704 5057.22 81508 2358 USDINR 28-Jan-15 62.3850 62.4525 62.3500 62.4350 100128 1072.25 17177 524 USDINR 25-Feb-15 62.7425 62.8000 62.7400 62.7600 30439 131.96 2102 63 USDINR 27-Mar-15 63.1000 63.1700 63.1000 63.1225 27029 191.74 3037 90 USDINR 28-Apr-15 63.4900 63.5500 63.4450 63.5000 12883 111.82 1760 50 USDINR 27-May-15 63.7825 63.8000 63.7825 63.8000 16645 0.32 5 4 USDINR 26-Jun-15 64.2300 64.2300 64.2300 64.2300 47177 0.39 6 2 USDINR 29-Jul-15 64.5100 64.6500 64.5100 64.5900 3984 23.44 363 21 USDINR 27-Aug-15 64.9200 64.9300 64.9200 64.9300 12114 0.91 14 2 USDINR 28-Sep-15 65.2500 65.3000 65.2200 65.3000 1345 8.68 133 10 USDINR 28-Oct-15 65.5200 65.6500 65.5200 65.6000 151 10.42 159 29 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
* Visa steel ltd clarifies on news item, "china's baosteel group to acquire 26 percent in visa steel"
* Spot gold may fall to $1,249/oz - technicals * SPDR Gold holdings drop 0.69 percent on Tuesday * Silver hits over one-month lows (Updates prices) By Sethuraman N R April 26 Gold fell to a two-week low on Wednesday as investors opted for riskier assets such as equities on renewed optimism over the U.S. economy and as political uncertainty in France receded, softening demand for safe-haven assets. Spot gold was mostly unchanged at $1,263.53 at 0741 G