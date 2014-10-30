Oct 30 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Thursday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 60,490.87 million rupees Open interest* : 2,443,285 Total Traded Quantity : 941,026 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 26-Nov-14 78.1700 78.1700 77.5725 77.7225 37626 4939.63 63497 8130 EURINR 29-Dec-14 78.5450 78.5450 78.0725 78.2200 14076 350.35 4475 571 EURINR 28-Jan-15 78.6200 78.7000 78.5500 78.7000 339 10.06 128 9 EURINR 25-Feb-15 79.0025 79.0025 79.0000 79.0000 60 4.03 51 2 GBPINR 26-Nov-14 98.9000 98.9200 98.5575 98.8250 29343 3335.08 33789 5947 GBPINR 29-Dec-14 99.8000 99.8000 99.1175 99.3750 3726 183.87 1853 408 GBPINR 28-Jan-15 99.9950 99.9950 99.6800 99.8400 221 5.39 54 16 GBPINR 25-Feb-15 100.3000 100.3500 100.1200 100.3500 26 7.12 71 5 GBPINR 26-Jun-15 102.0000 102.0000 102.0000 102.0000 4 0.20 2 2 JPYINR 26-Nov-14 56.8300 56.8300 56.5675 56.6825 11405 821.16 14493 2726 JPYINR 29-Dec-14 57.1375 57.1375 56.9350 57.0775 234 5.36 94 37 USDINR 26-Nov-14 61.7200 61.8775 61.6875 61.7600 1611392 47336.93 766458 30885 USDINR 29-Dec-14 62.1800 62.2725 62.0850 62.1600 485416 2788.99 44870 2033 USDINR 28-Jan-15 62.5800 62.6300 62.4700 62.5250 99664 410.94 6573 311 USDINR 25-Feb-15 62.9500 62.9550 62.8300 62.8675 31458 131.37 2090 69 USDINR 27-Mar-15 63.2500 63.3000 63.1800 63.1925 27797 137.18 2170 70 USDINR 28-Apr-15 63.5800 63.6000 63.5800 63.5975 12902 7.82 123 8 USDINR 27-May-15 63.9100 63.9100 63.9100 63.9100 16646 0.06 1 1 USDINR 26-Jun-15 64.3700 64.3700 64.3300 64.3300 47179 0.13 2 2 USDINR 27-Aug-15 65.0000 65.0500 65.0000 65.0350 12114 0.72 11 7 USDINR 28-Sep-15 65.3000 65.4600 65.3000 65.4600 1434 7.52 115 17 USDINR 28-Oct-15 65.6000 65.7500 65.6000 65.6475 223 6.96 106 17 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)