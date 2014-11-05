Nov 5 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Wednesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 63,215.13 million rupees Open interest* : 2,652,615 Total Traded Quantity : 992,048 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 26-Nov-14 77.2475 77.3700 76.9275 77.0050 39157 3366.36 43641 5707 EURINR 29-Dec-14 77.7525 77.8400 77.4025 77.4900 15171 191.56 2467 281 EURINR 28-Jan-15 78.1750 78.2400 77.9300 77.9300 431 13.74 176 13 GBPINR 26-Nov-14 98.5700 98.6175 97.8625 97.9900 30549 3848.67 39205 8493 GBPINR 29-Dec-14 99.1600 99.2075 98.4325 98.5225 6970 214.26 2168 372 GBPINR 28-Jan-15 99.4200 99.4500 99.0000 99.0975 337 10.23 103 21 GBPINR 25-Feb-15 99.8900 99.8900 99.7000 99.7000 64 3.99 40 3 JPYINR 26-Nov-14 54.2750 54.2775 53.8175 53.9125 18278 1471.12 27263 4931 JPYINR 29-Dec-14 54.5875 54.5875 54.1900 54.2900 1108 90.81 1672 237 JPYINR 28-Jan-15 55.0000 55.0000 54.5925 54.5925 36 1.91 35 6 USDINR 26-Nov-14 61.5875 61.7075 61.5425 61.6425 1701493 45126.88 732406 26996 USDINR 29-Dec-14 62.0225 62.0975 61.9425 62.0400 577415 7225.09 116523 2985 USDINR 28-Jan-15 62.3750 62.4600 62.3100 62.4175 105995 1260.65 20208 596 USDINR 25-Feb-15 62.6400 62.7900 62.6400 62.7700 31745 165.11 2631 70 USDINR 27-Mar-15 63.1075 63.1500 62.9825 63.0850 28593 92.52 1467 80 USDINR 28-Apr-15 63.3900 63.5300 63.3900 63.5075 12686 33.80 533 36 USDINR 27-May-15 63.7350 63.7350 63.7350 63.7350 16705 1.27 20 1 USDINR 26-Jun-15 64.2000 64.2500 64.2000 64.2500 47265 6.48 101 2 USDINR 29-Jul-15 64.6500 64.6500 64.6500 64.6500 3998 0.06 1 1 USDINR 27-Aug-15 64.9000 65.0000 64.8600 64.9525 12114 36.82 567 53 USDINR 28-Sep-15 65.1725 65.4150 65.1725 65.3425 1541 7.50 115 10 USDINR 28-Oct-15 65.4975 65.6500 65.4300 65.5875 964 46.27 706 73 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)